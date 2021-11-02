Yet another victory for the Cavaliers. And to match his already striking qualifying balance, both that of the away games and the global one. 4-4 in the East. They did it against another of the conference rivals, the Hornets, in a game in which they could even like each other, and they only trembled in the final minutes, when the locals pressed so much so that they were about to take all their joy. There was no comeback despite the attempt and the scoreboard remained at 110-113 in favor of JB Bickerstaff’s team, in which new plans are constantly emerging to do something beautiful in a season that was still expected to be an arid transition.

The blowout of a first stellar room, the kind that is to have a wine and savor it while watching the television, was the slab that Charlotte had to count on, who could neither stop her rival’s attack nor start her own. The drip began to fall little by little and it cost them a lot, so much so that they could not cope with everything, to recover in the next three sets.. Greater effectiveness in field goals and the volume of shots from the personnel, more than double with 15 for some and 38 for others, made the main differences for Cleveland, who arrived with two defeats in a row and retake some air.

The booty obtained by the Cavs in the beginning was not only numerical, but also sensations. It is difficult to catch them in a team with new players in key positions and who play so many minutes, adding that the usual pair of greats here is a trio. They have adapted very well and the first quarter of this game is a good example that the scheme works and that, in addition, it does not only give to win but also to make a lively and brilliant game. The players moved with a lot of rhythm and the relaxation was noticeable. Allen, for example, placed a pair of dunks, flipping it backwards, as if playing with the hoop, since the work was done before reaching the finish line. Changes of side in the attack to go for the most favorable pairing, speed to catch the Hornets off guard, spectacle above the basket … They opened the manual and were making plays. The rookie Mobley, who was the longest on the court, took advantage of being against a team that does not excel in an inside game and was part of an advantage that was triggered not to return.

Charlotte hadn’t hit the double digits when Cleveland was already hitting a hundred in the first quarter. At the end of it, with 21-40, it was the point at which there was the greatest difference between the two, 19. It did not really go down until after the break. It was too much.

Bickerstaff’s short rotation, with only eight, left interesting things that are already trending during the season. Osman being an interior replacement but to play small, without Okoro Valentine does not get involved either … Ricky Rubio suffered a little more this time despite the fact that the rhythm, devilish, was also his fault and the campaign started positively. The Catalan base put seeds in the first quarter to make correct decisions within the small chaos in which the game got into and finished with a +23 on the court, asserting his leadership skills, although he failed to finish plays: 1 / 7 shooting, only hit a triple. The Hornets had one of those games where things don’t work out and, to top it all off, you kick the ball off your foot, but the truth is that they had the equalizer in their hands: after gradually coming back, Garland scored three of four free throws in two runs, already in the last minute, and the Hornets were three. Bridges had one last shot with a second left to force overtime, but missed.