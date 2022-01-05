These Cavaliers are clinging to life like there’s no tomorrow. It is to be commended. The cataract of casualties has not stopped since the season began with the club of Collin Sexton, one of its young stars, fallen for the entire season; They have navigated encounters with only eight in rotation out of obligation, the coronavirus hit them among the first and not when so many staff changes were allowed, first Mobley and now Okoro are also added to a list in which the name of Ricky Rubio resounds, etc. . It becomes complicated for anyone, it becomes difficult even for a chronicler to give the measure of what a team is doing that seemed destined for the lowest positions, to continue building little by little, and it has not stopped giving scares but has managed a lively, hooky game that has left them in the noble zone for many weeks. Now, after Ricky’s knee danced and not with joy, it is logical that they are losing steam. There is a team if they continue in this line, but the defeats begin to count as is perfectly understandable.

The Grizzlies passed through Cleveland and with a halo similar to that of the Cavaliers: a low average age package, a lot of future, track knowledge and dominance from the managerial position. The result was adjusted (106-110), but the taste in the mouth that it leaves in the premises is more sour than sweet.

Darius Garland returned from his absence by protocol and did so against a Ja Morant with a well caught rhythm after coming out of his small injury. Ja is being accompanied by Desmond Bane with a huge success, but the fact that his best game was not today does not indicate that there are no other teammates willing to cover their chores. It is that wardrobe that made the difference in the decisive minutes after having rowed so much, hence he apologizes with total honesty that the Cavaliers left this Tuesday day without victory. Since the game with the Hawks before Christmas that was suspended, two wins and five losses. Since Rubio was injured a week ago, one win and four losses. They have gone from first to third in their division and to sixth in their conference.

The Cavs were eleven points apart in the second quarter with the score at 55-44, but the trend was more equal than unequal. Two triples in a row for Love (18) and a hanging for Allen (22) made the public scream and it was no wonder. The break calmed the waters and gave the Grizzlies time to refresh their legs, as the victory here is preceded by one on the Nets’ court.

The Grizzlies faced the last quarter better, which was also reached in mere equality. A partial of 2-11, with mate from Santi Aldama included. Two penetrations by Garland (27), a triple by Markkanen and two more actions from within left, after four minutes fighting in both areas, the game tied with thirty seconds to go. Morant (26) was the one who decided, first with a tray in contact and then with a steal for the basket on the counter. Those two actions and another by Ja that resulted in two free throws were a grave for Cleveland.