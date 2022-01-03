01/03/2022 at 20:39 CET

The Cavaliers announced Monday that they have acquired Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo to make up for the loss caused by the injury of Spaniard Ricky Rubio in a three-way deal with the New York Knicks.

The deal He transfers Cleveland point guard Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks, along with two other players, while the Lakers will keep the rights to the draft of Louis Labeyrie, a French player who currently plays for Spain’s Valencia Basketto.

The agreement is one of the direct consequences of the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee of the Spanish point guard of the Cavs, Ricky Rubio. The injury will force the Catalan base to be out for the rest of the season.

Without Rubio, one of the architects of the Cavaliers’ game and results explosion, the Cleveland team had been left without an experienced point guard to complement Darius Garland in leading the team..

Rondo, who has played 18 games for the Lakers this season, is in his sixteenth season in the NBA. In his record, the player has two NBA championships, in 2008 and 2020, and four All-Star appearances.

The Cavaliers said Rondo will wear No. 1 on his jersey.

The guard, 35 years old and born in Louisville, He has played 936 games in the NBA and has played, in addition to the Lakers, in the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

During his career he has averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8 assists per game. Of the currently active players, Rondo is fourth in assists.

These figures compare with the 665 games played by Rubio in the NBA with an average of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists. This season, Rubio had an average per game of 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Rubio was injured on December 28 in the final minutes of the game that the Cavs They played against the New Orleans Pelicans and when the Spanish guard completed one of his best games of his career in the NBA.

Although Rubio had to leave the court before the end, the point guard was the leading scorer, rebounder and distributor of assists of the game.