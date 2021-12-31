Ricky Rubio’s unfortunate injury, rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, will leave him without playing until next season. With this situation in mind, plus the absence also for the remainder of the course of Collin Sexton from a meniscus injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t want to waste time looking for a player who minimizes damage that the injuries they have caused in the squad and, more specifically, in the point guard and guard positions. The Ohio franchise, as Shams Charania anticipated, has its favorite. This is Rajon Rondo and the agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise to which he belongs, could occur in a matter of hours.

Rondo returned this season to the Los Angeles team, from which he left after being champion in 2020, in the Disney World Bubble. There the point guard was key in the title, playing great basketball and contributing minutes and essential baskets for the Lakers, especially as the playoffs progressed. With the idea of ​​repeating the Lakers’ play They signed him again with the minimum veteran, but the experience is not being the same at all. Rondo, who has only played in 17 of the Angelenos’ 36 games so far, averages 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 16 minutes on average, in and out of Frank Vogel’s rotation.

The Cavs see similarities to Ricky in him, especially in seniority. Rondo is even four years older (35) than the Spanish and surely They expect him to form a partnership similar to the one that the El Masnou base had with Darius Garland, the great potential star of the franchise along with center Evan Mobley. The understanding between Ricky and Garland had reached such a point that they were the couple in the entire League with the best net rating (+16.6) among those who have coincided more than 500 minutes on the court. Furthermore, the Spanish experience was working like a charm to grow Garland. All of those things are not extrapolated simply by putting in another veteran player. We’ll see what Rondo can bring to the Cavs and Garland himself.

Regarding the agreement, the Lakers will be delighted to let Rondo go, earning him a roster spot to sign another player. For example Stanley Johnson, to whom they signed a 10-day contract and which has given a good performance. In the three games he has played, one of them as a starter, he has gone to 7.7 points on average and, more importantly, he seems to have entered the Los Angeles rotation perfectly. Getting rid of Rondo’s contract will not be a problem for the Californian franchise, since having signed him for a year with the minimum veteran they do not need to match salaries in the transfer. Most likely, they will receive a protected second round or player rights in return. As to The Cavs will have to cut a member of the current squad to make room for Rondo. Lastly, how The basis is in the anti-COVID protocol, although the agreement is made today, you will not be able to travel to Cleveland and, therefore, join the team, until he leaves it.