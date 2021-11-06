Nick Nurse ventured in the run-up to this meeting to say that he knew about the virtues of these new Cavaliers, who are playing very well despite the fact that their market is not wide and the coverage may be less than that of other teams, and the game he ended up twisting in the end after leading him down the good line. The coach, at the end, congratulated himself on the performance of his team, but the truth is that they failed to finish the job. 47 minutes and 55 seconds is the total time the Cavaliers saw a disadvantage and in 4.8 and with sweat and fear they held out on the scoreboard to end up stealing, in the positive sense of the word, the victory of the neighboring country. Only that small final strip is in which those of Bickerstaff led the party: and it was worth them.

A few free throws by Darius Garland capped a small comeback in the last minute and a half that surprised the Raptors, who had also taken steps to distance themselves late in the game. But the last play, with an Anunoby design and an improvisation by Barnes, did not go well and the 101-102 remained in the electronic of the ScotiaBank Arena so as not to change more. It was a head-on collision for Toronto, which had five consecutive victories, and for Cleveland, which surprises in foreign territory and adds three in a row to equal the record of both teams. These two are among the teams that are surprising the most at the beginning of the season and they gave a valuable show to corroborate what was said: you have to be attentive to what they do in this course.

From the first play the Raptors went up and did not leave the position of leader until those last two actions. Although the phrase sounds strongly, the match was fairly even and in a few moments the balance between the two teams was broken.

In the second quarter there was a small push from Toronto, helped by a couple of shots and a discharge pass from Scottie Barnes. They were ten away, 40-30. This player is one of the freshest on the scene, he is entering a team as a breaker in which the highest paid player, Pascal Siakam, is unable to play due to injury, but on this day, removing those three valuable actions and some others, had the most choking night. His was the slap that did not enter the last action, his was the long face that the television cameras captured to contextualize the game that the local team had just lost, after much effort.

The Cavs are without Love, out of coronavirus protocol, and Bickerstaff is making little change in the short rotation to use: more for Dean Wade and something for Stevens and Windler. And that’s it. The technician is keeping iron in these convictions and he has his reasons. It is going well for him, they are competing and they do not leave the games. The example against the Raptors is also valid.

Ricky continues as a substitute, surpassing ten points here, but participating in moments of tension. In the crazy final he was only substituted for his team’s final attack play, which gave him the victory. If the gum had been stretched after the break, it was the worst moment for the Raptors: they were down fifteen at 65-50. From that almost single disengagement, the game entered a new dimension, with Toronto constantly looking in the rearview mirror despite the experience that Fred VanVleet already treasures and with Cleveland requesting passage in combinations for Allen and Mobley or long shots from Garland and Osman. At the end of the third the hairpin was already close to five points away and the curves were coming. Anunoby, the top scorer of the match, distanced his team with a front triple in the last two minutes and put them up five. Two good off-the-ball moves by Allen reduced the distance, there was even a jump between two in the last minute and Garland came out of it with the ball in his hands to penetrate and take a free kick. The cold-blooded young point guard was worth another two goals in Cleveland’s account and the comeback. The final play was for an OG who went from taking advantage of the speed advantage against Allen to taking a shot by leaning back, scared him, missing and fumbled for the rebound, unprotected by the Cavs. Barnes missed, lacked a bit of strength to push the ball, stayed on the hook between the rim and the backboard, Toronto lost.