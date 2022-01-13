The Cavs keep adding. Ricky’s injury has left them totally upset internally, morally and spiritually, but they have managed to draw strength from weakness and they are being a solid team that achieves important victories. This is the case of the one achieved in Salt Lake City against some Jazz that represented (and represent) one of the best teams in the competition: 28-14, best offense in the league, great defense, lots of security in Utah and a good coach that has turned a small market into a compensated squad that flies in the regular season, although, for the moment, it has not managed to transfer that competitiveness to the playoffs. In one way or another, this team is the one that the Cavs have beaten in an exhibition on both sides of the court and a collective effort that allows their coach, JB Bickerstaff, to hang a new medal.

The Cavaliers have left a team that averages 115 points per game in 91, they have thrown with 53.1% in shots from the field, they have grabbed 50 rebounds (for 32 of their rivals) and have reached 28 assists, leaving in only 11 to the Jazz. Control has been total by the Ohio franchise, who has not been behind at any point in the game and has reached a 25-point advantage. In the third quarter, the exhibition was total: 30-16, knocking out the always fluid attack of some Jazz that, it must be said, have numerous casualties: Norvel Pelle, Rudy Gay, Jared Butler, Udoka Azubuike, Hassan Whiteside, Malik Fitts, Elijah Hughes and, above all, Rudy Gobert, that defensive strut who protects the area and does not let anything or anyone get close to the basket. An important variant but that does not detract from the victory of the Cavaliers.

Gobert, the first coronavirus-infected in the competition when the League had to stop, entered security protocols before the Jazz’s duel against the Nuggets. Since then, Utah won that game and has lost the next four, accumulating the biggest negative streak of the entire course and going from approaching the Suns and Warriors, to looking in the rear view mirror (but very closely) at some intractable Grizzlies. The best for them was Jordan Clarkson, who added 22 points, but no one else accompanied in a thick attack, without answers and in which many free shots were missed. 17 by Donovan Mitchell (6 of 16 shooting), 12 by Mike Conley, 18 by Eric Paschall … and now. Many problems, many difficulties and a very large absence of answers without Gobert.

In the Cavs, everything went smoothly: up to six players with double digits, 15 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for Evan Mobley, 20 points for Lauri Markkanen, 12 for Jarret Allen, 23 for Lamar Stevens and 16 for Kevin Love, who continues on his way to resurrection and personal redemption. Darius Garland, meanwhile, got the first triple-double of his career: 11 points, 10 rejections and 15 passes to the basket. Since Ricky’s injury, 4-4 and against the Jazz Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexto and Rajon Rondo, brand new signing, have not played either. The downturn that was assumed without the Spanish point guard has been only relative and those from Ohio remain in playoff positions, with a record of 24-18 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the last one that gives access to the playoffs without having to play the play-in. We will see how far they go. At the moment, they are doing one thing very well: resist.