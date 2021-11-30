

Walensky asked the 47 million American adults who have not been vaccinated to do so.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this Monday to adults over 18 years of age to apply the dose against COVID-19, as confirmed by its director Rochelle Walensky.

The director recommended that adults receive a booster shot six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after being vaccinated with the single dose of Johnson & Johnson, reported Telemundo.

This recommendation is reinforced after the appearance of the omicron variant, which emerged from Southern Africa., as well as efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Early data from South Africa suggested increased transmissibility of the omicron variant, and scientists in the United States as well as around the world are urgently examining the efficacy of the vaccine related to this variant, Walensky said.

“I strongly urge the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and also vaccinate children and adolescents in their families, because a strong immunity will probably prevent disease. I also want to encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify the omicron variant quickly, ”Walensky said.

On November 19, the CDC formally recommended the application of the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer and Moderna in all American adults, approved by Walensky after a unanimous vote of 11-0 by the agency vaccine advisers.

“Following a key scientific assessment, today’s unanimous decision has carefully considered the current state of the pandemic.. The latest data on the efficacy of the vaccine over time and the review of safety data for people who have already received a primary series of vaccines and a booster, ”the director said in a statement.

For his part, Anthony Fauci, the US government’s chief adviser for medical issues, warned on Sunday that he sees “inevitable” that the new omicron variant will arrive in the United States, so he asked citizens to be prepared when that happens.

“We all know that when you have a virus that has already reached many countries, it will inevitably come here. The question is whether we will be prepared for when that happens.“, Said the epidemiologist in statements to the program” This Week “on ABC.

