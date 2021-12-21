

The new Omicron strain accounted for 73% of new cases nationwide last week.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

The Omicron’s rapid passage in the United States takes relevance day after day, reaching the point of being currently the most contagious variant in the entire country, with 73% of new infections last week, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In many areas of the country, the relevance of Ómicron is even greater, and in states like New York it accounts for about 90% of new infections, as well as the industrial Midwest, the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest, Infobae noted.

“A tsunami is coming for the unvaccinated,” warned Jonathan Reigner, professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, in statements to CNN.

“Ómicron is the most contagious virus ever known,” added Reigner, who explained that it is as contagious as measles. “This may be the most contagious virus our civilization has ever faced in our lives.”

The Delta variant was the leading cause of US infections since late June; even, as of November it represented more than 99.5% of cases, the CDC indicated.

For less than a month it was known about the origin of Ómicron, and it was on November 26 when the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant as “worrying”.

The increased transmissibility of Omicron is a combination of several properties, as it is able to bind and penetrate more quickly in human respiratory cells, it replicates more quickly once inside the body and can evade immunity from previous infections or vaccines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, it is not yet known in greater detail if the variant can cause a more or less serious disease than the previous variants, but early studies suggest that those vaccinated will need the booster dose in order to prevent infection more effectively, but not yet boosted, the main doses should protect people from becoming seriously ill or dying.

The widespread concern in the United States has led the mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, to impose a new mandate to use a mask in closed public places starting Tuesday and that will run until October 31, 2022, motivated by the accelerated increase that the capital of the country has presented.

Meanwhile, the end of the year festivities in Times Square are in danger after Mayor Bill de Blasio did not rule out canceling the traditional celebration, giving a deadline no longer than December 24 to make a final decision.

You may also like:

• Delays in the Covid-19 test: what to do if the result does not arrive

• Omicron variant puts US healthcare system and Biden Administration to the test

• Court of Appeals will allow COVID-19 vaccines mandate for companies to be resumed