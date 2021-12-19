12/19/2021 at 06:01 CET

.

The Boston Celtics broke their streak of four consecutive defeats on Saturday night by beating the New York Knicks by 114-107 in a match in which the covid-19 protocols forced the two teams to jump onto the pitch with numerous absences and without key players.

The Celtics dominated the first two quarters and reached a 16-point lead, but they lost the lead on the scoreboard temporarily during the third quarter and only regained it at the beginning of the last period.

The top scorer of the game was the Knicks guard Evan Fournier who made 32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block while his teammate Kemba Walker scored 29 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Both Fournier and Walker came to the Knicks this season from the Celtics.

The best of the locals was Josh Richardson who came off the bench to score 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, followed by Jayson tatum scored 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Celtics started the game with 8 casualties of which 6 (Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangómez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams) were for the protocols against covid established by the NBA.

Numerous casualties due to covid-19

They were also missing from the Boston team Dennis Schroder, for a disease not related to covid, and Romeo Langford, for neck discomfort.

For their part, the Knicks announced shortly before the start of the game the loss of the base Miles McBride for the covid protocol that joined those of Kevin Knox, Ubi Toppins, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barret for the same reason. Also, Derrick Rose is inoperative due to an ankle injury.

Tatum opened the scoring in the first seconds of the match with a triple followed by another three-point basket one minute and a half into the game.

A Celtics more inspired than the night before, when lost to the Golden State Warriors 107-11, dominated the first quarter 33-18, with Jaylen Brown who took over from Tatum and hit 3 3-of-5 attempts to end the period with a total of 11 points.

The Celtics maintained their dominance in the second quarter, but Fournier, with 12, Julius Randle, with 9 points, and Walker, with another 5 points; prevented the Bostonians from increasing the distance on the scoreboard, which at halftime indicated a 62-47 for the locals.

Knicks recovery

In a very fast third time but with many failures, fouls and losses by both teams, the Knicks made fewer mistakes and were closing the gap. At 5 minutes into the third half, Knicks tied 64-64. And shortly after, the Knicks were ahead on the scoreboard, 67-70, with a triple by Walker.

The third quarter ended with the Knicks ahead, 86-88, though they lost the lead on the scoreboard within 2 minutes of the start of the last period.

The Celtics’ advantage seemed difficult to maintain with the imprecision and some stones to Tatum’s board, but a more empathetic Celtics, where each player contributed their own to accompany the inspired Richardson, they hindered New Yorkers’ attempts to gain the upper hand.

5 minutes from the end, with his team holding a fragile lead, the TD Garden in Boston vibrated with the fans demanding in unison “defense & rdquor ;.

In the middle of the scream, in the last minute of the game, Boston managed to establish itself and increase its distance on the scoreboard to end up beating the Knicks by 114-107.