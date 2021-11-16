Two days after another nightmare finale for the Celtics, the Boston team avoided a new tragedy on the same stage. This time there was no genius assist from Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland did not show nerves of steel in the personnel line to close the match. Today it was Dennis Schroder, wearing the green shirt (white tonight) who decided the match with 6 points in a row in the last minute and a half of the game. Right after a play that could have changed the sign of the game: a triple by Denzel Valentine with 1:51 left that put the Cavs virtually ahead on the scoreboard (91-90). But the Cavs player was stepping on the line, the triple did not go up to the scoreboard and Schroder was going to connect two baskets and two free throws to sentence.

Also in Cleveland on Saturday, the Cavs trailed the Celtics 19 points. It was not the first time that something like this had happened to the Boston team that, beyond the general bad game shown in a few games so far this season, its disconnections in the second half and, especially, in the last quarters have cost more than one victory. This time it was the other way around. Until the final period they did not get a remarkable advantage (+9 to 9:48, +8 to 7:27), although the party threatened scare again. However, and with all the errors that they want to continue to blame, the Celtics have clearly improved compared to the first games, they have won three of their last four games and are already in 50% of victories (7-7).

Does it have something to do with Schroder’s inclusion in the starting five? The German point guard averages 24 points in the five games he has supplied Jaylen Brown, but the guard seems ready to return and Udoka has no doubts about his rotation: “We like our usual starting lineup. Dennis is a sixth pseudo starter from the bench and finish the games on the court. ” No one doubts that Brown is the undisputed starter, but we will see if Schroder is a substitute in this team is so clear.

On the other side, the Cavs appeared with more than half of their starting five absent. The already known casualties of Colin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen were joined at the last minute by Jarrett Allen. Evan Mobley, number three in the last draft who is shining like no other rookie, opened as a center with a performance difficult to see again: 0/11 in shooting from the field. “If you want to make excuses all the time that’s fine, but we can’t be complaining that this player or this other one is out. Everyone has to go through these things in the league, it consists of taking care of your players,” Ricky said to end of the game, downplaying casualties. The Cavs are still in playoff spots and tomorrow they have a visit from the fatties. Kevin Durant, James Harden and company await you in Brooklyn. A few kilometers from Madison Square Garden, where a few days ago the Spanish guard represented the best performance of his career in the United States.