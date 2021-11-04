The waters are still churning down Boston despite the victory this past morning against the Orlando Magic (79-92) with 28 points from Jaylen Brown and participation (minimum, two minutes) from Juancho Hernangómez. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), the players met solo before the duel against the Florida franchise to address the evils that are tackling them at the beginning of the season.

The main theme, the collapse against the Chicago Bulls. Boston lost a game of 14 that they went on to win by 19 points. And also the words of Marcus Smart. The point guard, an idol for the Celtics fans, was dispatched to the pleasure of the two Celtis stars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, after the duel. He accused them of being too individualistic, of not thinking about the best for the group when they are on the track. “Every team knows that we are trying to play for Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown). They study how to stop them. We all know that those guys should pass the ball more, but they don’t want to, “said Smart.

The meeting

The meeting, according to Wojnaroswki, did not have the expected ending. “The meeting was emotional at times”, Says the ESPN journalist. “In the end, maybe it wasn’t a terribly productive meeting, maybe it’s not even beneficial.”. “These problems have been going on for a while. They changed the president. They changed their coach. ANDthese problems persist. Now, at 2-5 and playing Orlando… this is a situation that (Celtics manager) Udoka has to address and help overcome. It obsessed Stevens especially near the end of last season, ”he continued.

Udoka’s explanations

The staff and Udoka himself took the iron out of the clashes prior to the meeting and the meeting itself. “It wasn’t really a game-only meeting. We had a team dinner scheduled long before all of this happened. This was planned for a few weeks and we gave the players their time before the coaching staff came together, ”Udoka said after the win in Orlando. “The atmosphere was great”, he remarked.

“Meeting, team dinner. It’s good to break bread together, hang out. The most important thing is that we talk to make sure we get out here and have a good game (against Orlando). We must make the most of this opportunity. I am very grateful to be here, with the Celtics, and no matter what has happened in the past, “said Al Horford, center of Boston. “It was an opportunity to speak in a group, communicate and move on. We have played basketball for a long time, especially our core group, ”continued Jaylen Brown.

Criticism of Smart

The escort, yes, sent a message to Smart. “Obviously it’s something we probably didn’t need. But we all communicate and talk to each other. So we are always trying to find ways to win and I am open to everything. I always try to improve, to be a better player and to find ways to improve my teammates. So it felt good to get a win today. “