The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Commerce. They have reached an agreement to link the CBI payment platform to a trading system that will allow Iranian companies to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies. This was reported on Monday by the Mehr news agency.

Alireza Peyman-Pak, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran and Director of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). He said the new payment mechanism is expected to start operating within the next two weeks.

“This new payment system should provide new opportunities for importers and exporters to make use of cryptocurrencies in their international agreements.” Peyman-Pak said.

He also added that the government of Iran should not ignore the new economic and commercial opportunities of the crypto industry. Referring mainly to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

«All economic actors can use these cryptocurrencies. Traders take the ruble, the rupee, the dollar or the euro, which they can use to obtain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which is a form of credit and can pass it on to the seller or the importer. Since the cryptocurrency market is carried out on credit, our economic players can easily use it and employ it widely. Peyman-Pak added.

The cryptocurrency industry in Iran has been plagued by uncertainty. Because Iran’s main Blockchain organization raised concerns about the application of certain regulatory rules on cryptocurrencies in late 2021. Furthermore, the Iranian government has also been implementing regulated power cuts to local Bitcoin miners.

Bitcoins mining is legal in Iran, but it hangs by a thread

While Bitcoins mining in Iran is authorized by the Central Bank. The operation of this industry seems to be destined to depend on the seasons of the year.

In fact currently, the mining operations of Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies are at the moment paralyzed for the winter. According to the government of Iran, cryptocurrency mining activities have led to numerous power outages, negatively affecting the country’s heating systems.

The same thing happened last year, but this time it was for the summer. In May 2021, they restricted the mining operations of Bitcoins, due to the increase in the consumption of electrical energy that occurs during that season. Because of the high temperatures in the territory, the use of air conditioners in homes increases.

Not only did Iran blame cryptocurrencies for power outages, the same situation has happened in countries like Kosovo and Argentina. In both countries, the energy problems are attributed to the mining of Bitcoins. And not to the lack of investment in the electricity sector by the authorities of the affected countries.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related