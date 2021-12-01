11/30/2021

23:00 CET

Rafa bernardo

The last meeting of the labor reform leaves new proposals on the table that break one of the taboos that now prevailed at the table: talking about dismissal. In a move that threatens to give a turnaround in the negotiation A few weeks from the end, the employer’s association has presented a broad proposal, in which it addresses different issues that have been the subject of debate for months (such as training, temporality or erte), but which also proposes to facilitate the termination of contracts, both individual and collective .

Specifically, according to the document that the employer’s association has transferred to the dialogue table with the Government and unions, CEOE wants collective dismissals to have their own thresholds for can be done by workplace, and not by company, that the sectoral collective agreements (“or, in their absence, the company and group of companies agreements”) can “identify” and “specify the legal regime” of the extinction causes that can be included in employment contracts, and recover the old business aspiration that a dismissal can only be brought to court when there is fraud, intent, coercion or abuse of rights.

Outside of the negotiation

At the dialogue table on the labor market, which has been underway for nine months, until now there has been no talk of dismissal because the parties agreed to leave this controversial matter outside the negotiation, and address it, where appropriate, in another subsequent process. In fact, in the reform commitments referring to labor matters that Spain has assumed with Brussels to receive the Next Generation funds in exchange, there is no mention of contractual terminations.

Union sources tell EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same communication group as this medium, that they will demand that the Government, in accordance with this common position, refuse to go into this matter; In any case, if it were incorporated into the topics under discussion, they will propose to recover all the elements that made the dismissals difficult before the 2012 labor reform, such as the administrative authorization prior to the Employment Regulation Files, the recovery of the compensation of 45 days per year worked as a reference (compared to 20 days per year imposed by the legislation of the Rajoy Government), and that the processing wages return for dismissals considered inadmissible, that is, that the employer has to pay the wages left from to be received by the worker between the end of his contract and the court ruling.

In a first assessment of the employer’s proposal, the UGT has already said that it considers “absolutely rejectable” that the collective agreements contemplate extinction causes, and criticize that it addresses “issues that until now have not been on the negotiating table”, including “unaffordable” aspects for the union.

First proposal

The rest of the interlocutors awaited this proposal with expectation, because in addition to being the first propositional movement of the employer’s association since the summer, the businessmen have wanted to raise it for the first time with the meeting table of dialogue, without sending the documents before the meeting for a first study, which is the usual thing. In fact, the step is so unprecedented that a special day has been set up for its presentation, Tuesday afternoon, instead of waiting for the ordinary labor reform meetings, which are on Wednesday and Friday mornings. In those next meetings, the rest of the proposals of the employer’s document will be discussed, which proposes, among other things, that there is no percentage or time limitation to eventual hiring and that no additional costs are imposed on the quotation of shorter contracts.

The employers are debating in this negotiation on labor reform between the pressure to sign an agreement, which come from the Government and Brussels, and those from the business sectors that are considered most affected by the measures adopted in recent months by the Executive (small companies, the self-employed and the agricultural sector), in favor of not reaching an agreement. Sources of social dialogue believe that the employer’s proposal has been designed precisely to please those “maximalist sectors, who ask for a strong hand at the negotiating table, that this way they will see how their proposals come to the table”, but that in the coming days the Dialogue will resume its usual channels and focus on the issues that have been debated for months.

The unions, for their part, are -so far- more favorable to the agreement because the negotiations are picking up a good part of their aspirations to repeal the 2012 labor reform; However, they prepare mobilizations during the month of December to pressure in favor of their demands, as announced this Monday by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA.

The deadline agreed by the European Commission and Spain to have this measure ready is December 31, and the government insists that it will comply and the text will be approved by the Council of Ministers before that date, so there is less than a month left for the negotiation to end, with or without an agreement.

Until now, the last proposal on the table was that of the Government, which last week updated some aspects of the document that is serving as the basis in the negotiation for simplify the operation of future erte and increase the penalties for the conclusion of irregular temporary contracts.