ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Thursday, 23 December 2021 – 11:51

Its board of directors approves the general lines of the last draft of the Executive

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, talks with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz.JJGuillenEFE

The employers’ association has ratified this Thursday in its Executive Committee the Latest government proposal for reform the labor market, as confirmed to EL MUNDO by sources of the CEOE.

The Board of Directors of the employer’s association met this morning to vote on the last draft that the Ministry of Labor had put on the table, an appointment that has taken place simultaneously to two conclaves in the unions CCOO and UGT. The document, with the general lines, has been approved by the vast majority -with some abstentions- in the absence of knowing the final text.

As this media announced yesterday, the social partners had summoned their executives this Thursday to assess the preliminary agreement that was closed yesterday at the dialogue table, after nine months of intense negotiations.

The idea is that, once you have the go-ahead from everyone, the government draws up the standard and either approved next week in the Council of Ministers, predictably in the ordinary of Tuesday 28.

In case of not arriving on time, the norm may be approved in an extraordinary council on Thursday 30 and published in the Official State Gazette on Friday 31, for its entry into force on January 1. The Executive will thus fulfill his promise to the European Commission: approve before the end of the year a reform of the Workers’ Statute to fight against temporality of the labor market.

The Minister, spokesperson for the Government, Isabel rodriguez, did not want to comment on the possible agreement at the press conference after the extraordinary Council of Ministers held this Thursday while waiting for the tripartite pact to be confirmed.

Although the norm does not ultimately suppose a repeal of the 2012 labor reform and it is less ambitious than what the Government itself wants, the unions trust that hardens during its parliamentary process.

There have been many assignments that the unions have had to do throughout the negotiation to get the employers to join the agreement, hence there is not so much euphoria in the union ranks, especially in the bosom of the union. CCOO, as this medium has learned.

