Updated on Saturday, 27 November 2021 – 14:22

The vice president of the employer’s association, Igo Fernndez de Mesa, urges to be “prudent” so that there are not “second-round effects that generate an increase in inflation.”

igo Fernndez de Mesa, vice president of CEOE.NGEL NAVARRETE

The CEOE employer’s association, represented by its vice president, igo Fernández de Mesa, has joined the request for wage moderation expressed a day earlier by the vice president of the European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos, and by the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos.

Fernndez de Mesa has participated this Saturday in the S’Agar (Girona) Economic Conference, after De Guindos and Hernndez de Cos did it on Friday, and has agreed with them that the level of inflation is transitory and the damage that an upward salary revision would entail.

His initial vision is that “companies, as a result of this crisis, have seen their margins fall by almost 10%” by having linked to this section the increase in the cost of raw materials, industrial prices or energy.

However, this increase will be “temporary” according to the CEOE vice president, who has urged to be “prudent” so that there are no “second-round effects that generate an increase in inflation.”

The justification has also been that each European country experiences “different inflation”, but with the same currency and that a divergence in that section “of Spain with respect to Germany” would make it lose “a lot of competitiveness”, with an impact on employment. .

Iigo Fernández de Mesa appeals to the opinion of the central banks to endorse his consideration of a temporary increase in inflation and has insisted on this commitment to “be prudent.”

Regarding the new variant of the covid, he has limited himself to ensuring that, in Europe, he sees the countries “quite calm”, since very hard confinements are not expected “and the economy is recovering quite strongly”.

The secretary general of the UGT in Catalonia, Camil Ros, has also participated in the S’Agar Conference and, regarding the salary review, has advocated reaching agreements “in the medium and long term” to adapt salaries “to reality” .

“We need wages to grow to reach the end of the month”, said Ros, who recalled that workers have had their electricity bill doubled in many cases and that “prices have not risen only for companies.”

Consequently, he criticizes the fact that it is suggested that employees are the ones who assume the increase in costs by not applying the review clauses and has reminded companies that have problems that have “off-hook clauses”.

The CCOO spokeswoman in Catalonia, Cristina Torres, has also offered her point of view in S’Agar, which involves “renewing the state employment and collective bargaining agreement, where references are given for salary increases in collective agreements.”

Torres interprets that the current price increase is “temporary” and, therefore, has taken a position against the moderation of salaries.

He has even come to warn of the danger of social conflict derived from the fact that “workers do not want to lose their working conditions” and they want to have their agreements negotiated, although he has pointed out that it is not “a threat”, but “it is being seen”. Like Camil Ros, Cristina Torres has considered that the rise in prices “affects everyone” and, especially, the “lower incomes”, which leads to these conflicts.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more