The employer advises the European Commission that what Escriv raises neither ensures the sustainability of pensions nor is it intergenerational

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, at the last event on the Mediterranean Corridor Alejandro Martnez VlezEUROPA PRESS

It took half an hour for the executive committee of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) to unanimously decide the first major disagreement between the employers and the Government on a key issue for the European Commission, such as pensions. And the following is the labor reform, various members of the bosses’ leadership point out to this newspaper if the Government does not drastically change its proposals. For now, CEOE has been planted at the suggestion of his own Antonio Garamendi and has opposed the initiative of the Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, for a new Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) with which to try to reinforce the sustainability of the pension system.

Garamendi is thus erased from the first phase of the pension reform that he signed last July in Moncloa when he now finds himself with an unexpected surprise then, in his opinion, such as this mechanism.

The employer thus interrupts a chain of twelve agreements with Moncloa and dislodges the Government from Brussels. Already last September, Garamendi also opposed the increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage, but that was the responsibility of the Government. The first qualitative disagreement occurs now, because it is a reform in which the European Commission asked the Government to respect social dialogue and also a mechanism of intergenerational equity that would ensure the sustainability of pensions. In its statement of rejection, CEOE gives a notice to Brussels that the Government fails to comply, because neither social dialogue nor effective mechanism. It is insufficient, does not guarantee the balance of the system and needs additional measures in the future to ensure its sustainability, says on the one hand its official statement to explain its rejection. In addition, the Executive’s proposal has little of intergenerational since it loads all efforts on current and future workers, especially on young people. The president of Unespa and and vice president of CEOE, Pilar Gonzlez de Frutos, according to the sources consulted, particularly affected videoconferencing in this government trick of calling the price rise mechanism intergenerational.

Another vice president, the former Secretary of State for Economics, Iigo Fernandez de MesaHe stressed that the rise in contributions that Escriv raises barely raises 1.7 billion a year for ten years, a figure that does not guarantee, in his opinion, the sustainability of the system.

The governor of the Bank of Spain himself, Pablo Hernndez de Cos, he insisted on Monday in his calculation published yesterday by this newspaper that the first reform of Escriv generates a future hole of between 4% and 5% of the Gross Domestic Product. That is, about 50,000 million. Hernández de Cos made these statements at the Financial Markets Association Convention.

Asked about the effect of the 0.6% rise in contributions, Hernndez de Cos insisted on the validity of his calculation and urged the Government to present sufficient income or expenditure reduction measures in the pension system. Minister Escriv denied to journalists in the afternoon that the governor had made such a calculation taking into account his new mechanism, but the intervention in the aforementioned convention is recorded. Nor does Fernández de Mesa give credibility with his calculations to the figure that Escriv gives that his proposal can raise close to 50,000 million in a decade.

The disagreement with the Government does not mean that CEOE is going to get up from any dialogue table, but it does constitute a warning of what is coming in the negotiation of the labor reform, in which Brussels has also asked the Government to take into account to all economic actors.

During the aforementioned videoconference, the president of the Catalan employers’ association Foment, Josep Sanchez Llibre, proposed, according to the sources consulted, that CEOE is weaving an explanatory speech of its position in the face of what will be a gale from the Government disqualifying the employers for their lack of collaboration. Already on Monday afternoon, Escriv pointed to Garamendi and the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, for not having presented a single proposal during the negotiation of the mechanism. Cuerva aligned seamlessly with the CEOE president in rejecting the rise in prices on the grounds that it joins the rise in electricity, SMI and a long etcetera and that, furthermore, there is no cast of which Escriv speaks 0.5% for the company and 0.1% for the worker. According to Cepyme’s vision, 0.6% falls on the practice in the company, because the effect for the worker in salary negotiations is already taken into account. Another vice president of CEOE, Lorenzo Love, expressly joined the rejection during the meeting and said graphically on twitter: The cow no longer gives more milk.

