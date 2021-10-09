Updated on Saturday, October 9, 2021 – 02:00

The employer held a two-hour meeting with the person in charge of funds at the European Commission

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi at the headquarters of the JOS AYMMUNDO employers’ association

The CEOE employers transferred this Wednesday behind closed doors to the person in charge in the European Commission of the new funds, Cline gauer, that he is not going to accept the labor reform as the second vice president is proposing, Yolanda daz. This direct message from the businessmen to the Brussels envoys is a setback for the Government, since the European Commission considers it essential that this reform in Spain be the object of agreement by all social agents.

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, confirms to this newspaper that this is the position transferred to the representative of the Commission. With Yolanda Daz’s labor reform, as he is proposing it, an agreement is impossible. It is in the antipodes of what is needed for companies to create jobs, says the business leader. The CEOE president points out that what has been known so far is a political operation, it is not an approach to technical labor reform and emphasizes that Daz vindicated his purpose of repealing the labor reform at the celebrations of the Communist Party of Spain on September 26. We are not going to admit a political use of the labor reform, he says.

Garamendi declines to comment on Gauer’s position, but repeats that what we hear from the European Commission on labor regulations is not what the Government says.

Only the fact that this director general of the European Commission responsible for the funds includes visits to social agents in her agenda in Madrid shows her interest in knowing the degree of support for a reform that she considers crucial for the so-called Recovery Plan, Transformation and Resiliencia de Espaa, financed with up to 140,000 million European money.

Gauer and a large team from the European Commission held a two-hour meeting with the Director of Labor Relations of CEOE, Rosa Santos. The French Euro-employee and her environment showed extensive knowledge of labor legislation in Spain and asked highly detailed technical questions without political bias, which confirmed to CEOE and Cepyme representatives that Gauer addresses regulatory change with professionalism and without ideology.

Garamendi frames these meetings in the CEOE’s desire to collaborate with the European Commission so that the reforms in Spain are truly transformative from an always constructive and independent position. We are not opposed to making improvements to the 2012 labor reform, but we are going backwards. The employers are waiting for new documents from the Ministry of Labor that has a commitment to Brussels to carry out a labor reform before the end of the year within those promised to the EU to receive 10 billion funds corresponding to 2021.

The only thing known so far was sent last June by the Ministry and the response from CEOE and Cepyme was categorical. In the document Considerations of business organizations to the document Proposal for the Modernization of Labor Relations, both employers were emphatic: In a global and digitized environment, subject to vertiginous and constant changes, the adaptability of companies and workers is essential to guarantee the productivity of our economy. Far from this objective, the reforms proposed by the Government introduce rigidity in our labor market, ignoring the recommendations of the European Union and international organizations and, also, the specific needs of the Spanish economy and the qualitative and quantitative challenges of our labor market.

One of Gauer’s tasks is precisely to determine if the labor reform presented by the Government complies with the recommendations of the EU to Spain and these include a relaxation of working conditions. It also advises the Government that the success of the measures that can be taken to achieve these objectives will depend to a large extent on the investment of the necessary time in building a broad and lasting political and social consensus around reforms, lending weight to CEOE’s position if Daz overly aligns himself with the unions.

In the plan sent to Brussels, the wording does not include the repeal of the labor reform, but in the preparatory document of the Ministry of Labor the employers do see a step backwards. It is not fully understood whether the scope of the proposal seeks employment growth, from a Marxist approach to the labor market, he went on to say in the aforementioned report.

Gauer has also scheduled meetings with the unions and on Wednesday also held a meeting with deputies and senators from the Joint Commission for the EU. As EL MUNDO reported, at that meeting it also pointed to the labor reform as one of the ones it considers most relevant for evaluating Spain’s compliance with its commitments.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, I mentioned last day 15 in the debate on the State of the EU that one of the milestones of the new funds is the labor reform in Spain.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more