The Plenary of the governing body of the judges will debate next Friday the report prepared by the member lvaro Cuesta that includes some general considerations favorable to the legal draft

The Plenary of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) will meet next Friday to study the proposed report on the Draft Law for the Right to Housing approved by the Government of Pedro Sanchez. The report to be debated by the members, to which EL MUNDO has had access, includes some favorable general considerations when considering the draft law as “an adequate normative instrument to enshrine and give content to the right to housing”, which the Constitution includes in its article 47.1. The presentation of the study has corresponded to the progressive counselor lvaro Cuesta.

The 98-page report proposal maintains that the text of the preliminary draft also seeks to guarantee compliance with this right under equal conditions for all Spanish citizens, without prejudice to the powers that the autonomous communities have on the matter.

The analyzed draft defines the rights and duties of citizens in relation to housing and establishes a basic system of the right to private property; regulates the action of the public authorities in housing matters, as well as the rights, obligations and responsibilities in housing purchase and rental operations. Among other measures, it includes those relating to information and transparency regarding housing and land and those relating to the containment of rental prices and the modification of eviction procedures, contained in the final provisions.

Among other considerations, the presentation of the CGPJ warns of the inconsistency and imprecision that affects some statements and contents of the preliminary draft, which makes it difficult to precisely define the right that is intended to be guaranteed. As an example of this, and without prejudice to the autonomic competences in the matter, he points out the absence of a minimum degree of specificity in the definition of concepts such as substandard housing, decent and adequate housing and affordable conditions according to the financial effort or in the establishment of the duties of the citizen in relation to the actions of conservation, repair or improvement of the home.

The speaker also misses that the draft specify the means that will be used to enforce the protection of the right to housing. Despite its basic nature, according to Cuesta’s report proposal, the legal draft requires a greater degree of clarity, for example, in the identification of the owner of the right and the obligated subject and with respect to the way in which compliance with said right.

This lack of specificity is especially appreciated in the precepts that determine the rules for price intervention in the housing rental market. At that point, the pre-legislator seems to have renounced to regulate specific pre or extra-procedural mechanisms to ensure compliance with the limitations that are introduced in the first final provision of the text, leaving their enforceability and compliance in the hands of the judicial bodies. This solution includes the opinion proposal, will have an impact on the workload borne by the courts, already elevated.

The report proposal to be debated on Friday by the Plenary Assembly indicates, on the other hand, that the design contained in the preliminary draft to intervene in the housing rental market is compatible with the right to property of art. 33 of the Constitution. The regulation adopted does not make said right unrecognizable nor does it deny the economic utility of the property, so it operates within the control parameters established by the Constitutional Court and by the European Court of Human Rights.

Likewise, the draft report calls for greater precision in the measures to contain housing rental prices, based on an empirical analysis of the results of said measures. Therefore, the advisability of establishing a temporary period of application of restrictive measures is suggested, so that their result and impact can be evaluated both in the residential rental market and from a social and economic point of view. “It is true that the measures to contain rental prices that are contemplated in the first final provision of the preliminary draft, with the modification of the LAU, are aimed at rents in areas of the stressed residential market, and that the validity of the The declaration of a territorial area as a stressed residential market area will be for three years, and may be extended annually in the terms provided in article 18.2 d) of the Draft, but this does not in itself imply the imposition of the obligation to review the system based on of the empirical analysis of the result of the measures adopted “, emphasizes Cuesta.

In this sense, the fact that these price containment measures are aimed at rents in stressed residential market areas – a declaration valid for three years, extendable – does not in itself entail an empirical analysis of the result of your application, remember the report proposal.

On the other hand, the report highlights that the new housing law must coexist with the numerous autonomous legislation passed on housing matters – which has already been mentioned above – and that, with the proclaimed basic character, it must serve as a parameter of constitutionality of autonomous regulations. The report finally approved by the Plenary of the Council will be mandatory but not binding for the Executive.

