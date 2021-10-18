In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Getting a comfortable and beautiful office chair to work at home does not have to be expensive. Take advantage of this Amazon offer and buy this model with a discount of 40 euros.

Since the pandemic started, teleworking in Spain has grown by 214% and the hybrid model that combines remote and face-to-face work is also spreading.

If you also work from home it is important that you do it with the greatest comfort. For that you need an ergonomic and comfortable office chair like this one from Basetbl, which is currently on sale on Amazon with a discount of 40 euros.

The sale price of this desk chair is 124.99 euros, but you can benefit from a discount of 40 euros by checking the Coupon box which is just below the price on the product page. By doing so, you will see that the initial amount is discounted 40 euros, so you will only pay 84.99 euros.

Save 40 euros on this ergonomic chair to work at home

Creating a comfortable and pleasant workspace is essential not only to boost your productivity, but also to prevent back pain and ensure good health. If you need help, here we tell you everything you have to take into account to choose the best chair to work at home.

Basetbl’s chair provides firm support to support your back and allows you to work in proper posture. In addition, both the backrest and the seat are filled with a soft and elastic sponge to offer you maximum comfort.

It is made of high quality materials, with a flexible and breathable fabric upholstery that favors air circulation. Thanks to this, unlike other models upholstered in leather and non-breathable fabrics, you will feel cooler even on hot days.

This work-at-home chair features an ergonomic design to adapt to the shape of your body. It has a height-adjustable pneumatic seat, it rotates 360º and the backrest can be balanced at 110º so that you can choose the position in which you feel most comfortable to work.

Another quality for which this model stands out is for being safe and reliable. The backrest is made of a very strong five-star metal base, the gas lift is class 3 and is SGS certified, and has passed the BIFMA test. and supports a weight of up to 140 kg.

