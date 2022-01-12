01/12/2022 at 09:29 CET

Violeta Molina Gallardo

The elite sport needs to address the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports competitions, a complex issue in which the right to identity and to non-discrimination of athletes and fair play, understood as equal opportunities for participants.

The debate is on the table and is the subject of strong controversy. The International Olympic Committee has just taken a step forward in favor of inclusion in sport, although it is the international federations that have the last word. The depth of the debate is such that it leads to questioning even the binary conception of sport, one that divides competition into categories man-woman.

There are no unique solutions: there are those who advocate denying the participation of trans athletes in female competitions considering that they have physical superiority and they leave their companions at a disadvantage and whoever requests the integration of any person who feels like a woman. In the middle, voices that ask for a case-by-case study and others that suggest overcoming the sexual categories in favor of other more refined divisions that have to do with height or weight.

Five experts have analyzed the multiple edges of this question for ‘El Periódico de España’.

“It is a very complex debate because it affects something very important. Sport is governed by its own structures in which binarism he has been, is and will always be present “, asserts the professor at the University of Vigo, former athlete and advisor to the IOC, María José Martínez Patiño.

“We have to be sensitive to the knowledge produced by so many years of high competition. I am not against inclusion, I advocate going case by case. (…) We must be very respectful, be careful with what is done. A thoughtful, calm and coherent reflection is necessary “, he requests.

Limit rights?

“Protecting the integrity of sports competitions conditions the participation of transgender athletes and intersex in them “, recognizes the professor of Public International Law and International Relations of the Carlos III University of Madrid and expert in sports diplomacy Carmen Pérez.” The question is whether the right to participate in a competition is absolute or can be limited if there are good reasons. “

“I am not sure, I have doubts. On the one hand there is the right to -women to trans- compete and integrate into the competition with their felt identity, as women, and on the other side of the scale would be the integrity of the competition understood as the equality of the participants ” , he maintains.

In the case of people who do not identify with the sex assigned to them by birth, it is their physical characteristics that are taken into account to assign them a specific competition. In the background of the reluctance to include it, explains the teacher, there is the idea that it can harm the rest of athletes.

Pérez highlights that segregation by sex has a biological reason for being, since “the development of men is superior in power, strength and speed to that of women. The ‘fair play’ aims to compete in the same conditions, as no one gain an unfair advantage over other competitors. Sport it’s strength, it’s speed and it’s endurance and you have to think about the rest of the participants who may be disadvantaged “.

The need to guarantee equal opportunities for athletes has supported the decision to segregate competition by sex.

In the middle, testosterone level, much higher in men and that has been used to regulate competitions and historically has even conditioned the participation of cisgender women (born with female sexual organs).

The university professor emphasizes that testosterone acquires a special role due to the supposed competitive advantage it provides, but sports authorities do not look at other advantages in the same way, such as Marfan syndrome -which develops longer limbs- or the special physical development of athletes like Miguel Induráin or Michael Phelps. Sex and gender influence in these trials.

Martínez Patiño considers that a “open door for everyone“, since it would generate problems. The researcher points out that the testosterone and the physical training that has occurred as a man, before a gender transition, leaves its mark. And the case of a trans woman who starts training once is not the same. has transitioned.

It refers to the case of the American swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed in male university categories before undergoing treatment to lower her testosterone levels and change her sex. Thomas has obtained the best time of the season in the feminine category. The expert believes that this has influenced her superior performance.

“It has taken a lot for women’s sport to get where it is, I know it costs a lot to improve sports action, be it an individual or collective sport. I know what it costs to improve a hundredth or a centimeter or a second, “he says.

In favor of inclusion

Shortly before the end of 2021, the IOC released its new Framework on equity, inclusion and non-discrimination based on gender identity and gender variations. In it, he renounced regulating the eligibility criteria for each sport, which must be defined by international federations, but established the principles on which the regulations must pivot: inclusion, prevention of harm, equity, non-discrimination, no presumption of advantages, an approach based on evidence and the opinion of the group of athletes that would be negatively affected by regulation, the primacy of health and bodily autonomy and the right to privacy.

For example, World Athletics -the international athletics federation-, has established that trans women recognized by law as such and who have reduced their blood testosterone level below 5nmol / L can compete. FIFA has not yet regulated it and the federation of rugby has banned the participation of this group.

From the Agrupación Deportiva Ibérica LGTBI +, its president, Víctor Granado, maintains that the inclusion of trans women is a matter of justice and fairness and denounces the discrimination they suffer and that they always appear as suspected of having an advantage, cheating or endangering the fairness and fairness of the competitions.

“There are many studies that say that testosterone is not the only biomarker. It is a interested debate, with extreme positions that lose sight of the human rights of trans people. That an entire group is excluded from sports practice is a discriminatory act“, emphasizes Granado.

The president of ADI LGTBI + rejects the prejudice that all trans women compete with an advantage and puts on the table the fact that there are many people who have a sports advantage, for example left-handers in fencing, and their participation in competitions is not prohibited : “Not all the characteristics of good sports performance are attributable to the male puberty nor are they illegitimate. “

“What would a detailed study of any black African athlete with special endowment for certain sports look like, to decide if they have a relative or absolute advantage and decide to exclude them from the competition, for example Usain Bolt?” He asks.

Granado calls for overcome binary categories in sport in favor of mixed competitions or inclusive categorizations that take into account weight or height rather than gender, for example. “These realities are calling into question the system, which is failing. It is not about making room for some people, but using the human rights of trans people to rethink sport otherwise, “he suggests.

For his part, Professor of Philosophy of Law at Pompeu Fabra University Alberto Carrio assures that “trans women are women and must be able to compete in equal conditions than other women“.” Does that mean that we should not preserve equality in competition? Yes we must, I agree with the IOC’s idea that we must study on a case-by-case basis so that there is no disproportion“.

Urges to regulate so that other women are not put at a disadvantage or are harmed, although he emphasizes that in the great most of the cases there is no competitive disadvantage because trans women participate.

Carrio rejects the idea that there are athletes who change their sex in order to win: “It’s a barbarity. Someone changes their sex because they have that personal need, because they feel that way. I understand that if a person is trans and leads a trans life because they feel better with their identity, they must also feel that way in sport, “he explains.

The Pompeu Fabra expert believes that measures should be updated so that no damage occurs in sports such as rugby or boxing and at the same time rejects radical and invasive measures on the body of these trans women.

“At least it has become visible, we have lifted the taboo. Ten years ago you were simply expelled from a sport and now we are in a position to give primacy to the health of trans people, respect their privacy and dignity as people and we are in what can cause the least problems, study the competitive advantages they can have in the competition, “concludes Carrio.

In the “no”

Unlike Carrio, the professor of Philosophy of Law at the Autonomous University of Madrid Pablo de Lora is not in favor of the participation of trans women in women’s sports competitions: “Segregation by sex is due to biological circumstances that have to do with the ‘ fair play ‘and, in some sports, with the safety of the participants “.

De Lora assures that there is evidence that in rubgy, or in combat sports, the differences on average in the intensity of blows or tackles are too marked to ensure not only fair competition, but also safe.

This professor, like Martínez Patiño, asks to differentiate between those trans people who have undergone treatments that have significantly modified their physiological attributes and their sports capacities from those that have not reduced their testosterone levels.

In her opinion, the generalization of the participation of trans women in competitions would have a “demotivating force enormous “for the rest of the women and would cause the visibility of feminine capacities to be affected.

De Lora emphasizes that trans people can participate in professional sports competitions, “it is a semantic trap to speak of inclusion, the question is not inclusion, it is inclusion in the category they want regardless of their biological data. Trans athletes do not they are excluded “, it specifies.

And he says that there is a current that proposes to create a third category sport of trans people.

Significant advances in the last decade

Despite the controversy, the trend towards a more inclusive and respectful sport is undeniable. Very recently, until 2015, the International Olympic Committee required that transsexual athletes have undergone a sex change operation to participate in competitions. As of 2015, this requirement changed to control testosterone level of trans athletes.

A trans woman competed for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics, Laurel hubbard, in weightlifting.

In 2019, the UN Human Rights Council urged states to ensure that sports practices are compatible with these rights and refrain from adopting those that force female girls to undergo unnecessary and degrading medical treatment in order to participate. in competitions, as well as to end those that violate the right to physical integrity and personal autonomy.