Employment will grow more than previously expected and the unemployment rate will be lower

The Chamber of Commerce of Spain has lowered its growth forecasts for the Spanish economy to 2021 from 5.9% to 4.7% and from 6.2% to 5.5% by 2022, after noting that the recovery of the Spanish economy, after the historic collapse caused by the pandemic, loses its initial foothold.

This strong downward revision is explained by the shortage of components, the increase in the price of certain raw materials and supplies and the lower execution rate of the European ‘Next Generation EU’ funds to planned.

With regard to domestic demand, the component that experienced the greatest decline is gross fixed capital formation, which will grow by a year this year. 3.3% instead of 7.1% previously estimated, mainly due to investment in construction, which will experience a decrease in 2.8%, in front of the advance of 4% originally planned. This decline is due both to an increase in the demand for housing and civil works that is lower than expected, and to the slower execution rate of European funds.

This is also the cause of the lower dynamism of public consumption, which grew this year by 3%, compared to 4.8% previously calculated, and 2.3% in 2021.

Problems in the supply of goods, components and raw materials will be felt in external demand, with lower growth in exports and, above all, imports, although the foreign sector maintains its strength with increases in exports. exports of 12.6% this year and 11.6% the next, and imports with an increase of 10.7% and 9.7%, respectively.

In any case, the Chamber estimates that the foreign sector of the Spanish economy will contribute positively to growth, a reflection of the consolidated internationalization of our business fabric.

THE LABOR MARKET WILL BEHAVE BETTER THAN EXPECTED

Despite the slowdown in the economic growth rate, the labor market will perform better than expected. Thus, the Chamber of Commerce has revised upward the forecast for job creation, both in 2021 and 2022, while a steeper decline in the unemployment rate is expected, which will stand at 15.3% this year and 14.4% next, in annual average. Between 2021 and 2022 the creation of 1.6 million jobs.

In relation to inflation, an increase in the 2.7% CPI annual average this year and 2.6% the next, practically doubling the previously estimated average rate for 2022, 1.4%.

In this sense, the Chamber expects that the tensions that are taking place in the prices of supplies and raw materials will be reflected in the underlying inflation, especially next year, when an average rate of the year is anticipated. 1.5%, compared to 0.6% estimated for 2021 as a whole.

STRUCTURAL REFORMS

In this context of slower-than-expected economic recovery and growing inflationary tensions, it is essential to undertake the investments and structural reforms that the economy demands. To this end, the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, supported by Next Generation EU funds, represents a historic opportunity to modernize the productive fabric and to boost activity and job creation.

In parallel, the Chamber has urged to establish a credible medium-term commitment to reduce the deficit and public debt. “If progress is not made in this direction from this moment on, the Spanish economy could find itself in difficulties due to a hypothetical revision of the ECB’s stimulus programs, if the current inflationary environment is maintained over time,” he warned.

