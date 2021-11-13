11/12/2021

There is very little time left for the Government to have to prepare two important reforms, pensions and the labor market, and the internal imbalances within the Executive threaten to derail both processes. In the case of pensions, the controversial demand from Brussels to extend the calculation period with which the amount of pensions is set has reopened the political tensions that, on this matter, shook the coalition government a little less than a year ago: In the last hours, senior officials of United We Can, such as Minister Ione Belarra or Secretary of State Nacho Álvarez, have warned that they will not accept an increase like the one that was raised last time. But the underlying problem is in the social dialogue tables, with employers and unions, where you have to work the desired agreements, that move away after the last missteps of the Executive, according to sources of the negotiation consulted by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium.

In pensions, the outcome is imminent: the deadline to reach a pact is limited, in principle, this Monday, in which a meeting is already scheduled. The intention of the Government – these sources point out – is close negotiation that dayWhether there is an agreement or not, although in principle it would be possible to give yourself a few extra days of margin; and precisely the lack of time, now added to the political struggle, are the factors that play against the consensus.

What is being debated is the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism, a key piece of the system to guarantee the sustainability of pensions but which the Government has presented less than two weeks after the deadline expired. Its design (a temporary rise in contributions to workers and companies to accumulate resources with which to help pay the pensions of the ‘baby boom’ generation) is liked by the unions, but not by the employers: “CEOE organizations do not go to accept something that is charged only on the quotas “, they affirm emphatically from the social dialogue. In addition, although what is discussed at the table has nothing to do with the computation period, the political controversy contaminates the negotiation: “This sainete between some members of the Government and others does not help at all”, they assure.

New weekly meeting

The outlook is therefore dark in pensions, but things are not going better in terms of labor reform, because the government crisis between Vice Presidents Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz for control of the negotiation and its contents has generated a system of dialogue overloaded and impractical, which has just forced all interlocutors to enable one more day a week to streamline work, as EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA has learned: to the Wednesday meeting, it will be added from now on another on friday. The effect of adding two more interlocutors from the Government (Economy and Inclusion) to the table of unions, employers and Labor, which had been operating at a good pace in recent months, makes negotiation very difficult, according to one of the negotiators: ” makes no decision; when a proposal is made, the three from the government look at each other and they say ‘we have to talk about it’. Before, things were tied up on the fly, and now you have to wait for them to study the issues in their internal meetings to move forward, “he complains.

To the obstacles of the new procedure is added the disruptive effect that the proposal on ertes presented by the Government at the table last Wednesday has had among social agents, very different from the one that was being discussed so far: a complex mechanism explained to along 27 pages, which replaces the two and a half pages of the previous formula. Again, the Executive tricephaly hinders to unions and employers: “We had many doubts about your document, but when we raised them, no one answered us conclusively. Some things were interpreted in one way by the unions and in a very different way by the employers, and they did not know how to get us out of the doubt. “, assures an interlocutor. “With which they fell for presenting such a different proposal, I do not think they dare to bring it back,” says another of the negotiators, and a third concludes: “the idea is crazy, it does not please unions or companies and it’s a weird mix between ERTE and ERE. ” In the Government they admit that the proposal will have to be modified before returning to the table, and that is why, in principle, in the next meeting the erte will be parked to deal with another of the great chapters open in the negotiation: temporality and training.

And it is the combination of these three factors (the importance of the issues that are still pending, the lack of time – there is little more than a month until the end of the year, which is when Brussels demands the reform – and the government’s self-interference) that What do they do increase pessimism among negotiators, who just a few days ago were moderately optimistic about a deal. The atmosphere is very different now: “If we spent three days arguing about a coma, imagine the time we need to debate pages and pages of an erte proposal presented by surprise”, laments one of them; “For a few weeks the meetings have been getting tougher, there is less and less time and new elements are introduced in a very complex negotiation, in which each touch-up alters a different element,” says another. And although they have asked for more time for negotiation and that some complex issues be postponed, they assure that they are met with the refusal of the Executive: “Europe does not care if we have the agreement before Christmas or February 15, because in Brussels they prefer the agreed reforms; this is where the problem lies, in that the Government does not want to wait because it does not want the arrival of European funds to be postponed. They want to continue to be the first, as they have been in signing the Operational Agreement, “says one of the negotiators consulted.