The four children of Joaquín Guzmán, known as the “Chapitos”, have become priority targets of the United States authorities by offering $ 20 million for information that allows its capture.

The organization of the four “Chapitos” have at least 5,000 armed men and controls drug trafficking in the northern area of ​​Sinaloa, western Sonora and the entire state of Nayarit, Chihuahua and Baja California Sur, according to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Ovidio Guzmán López and Joaquín Guzmán López they have been identified by the US Government as “prolific drug traffickers” within the Sinaloa Cartel.

All, according to the US authorities, “are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa cartel and each one is linked to a federal indictment for their participation in illicit drug trafficking.”

But nevertheless, drug traffickers, with the exception of Ovidio Guzmán, do not have arrest warrants in Mexico And despite the arrest of their father, “El Chapo,” the brothers have continued to run the business.

The children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

According to the tokens issued by the United States, Jesús Alfredo “Alfredillo” is 36 years old and is one of the two “Chapitos”, along with Iván Archivaldo, sons of the capo and his first wife, María Alejandrina Salazar.

“Alfredillo” is one of the 10 most wanted criminals by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) since 2018 and is accused of conspiracy to possess controlled substances with the intention of distributing, importing and exporting them.

Meanwhile, Iván Archivaldo, 38, is described as a “high-level” member of the Sinaloa Cartel and together with Jesús Alfredo gave significant assistance to his father, including coordinating the transportation of narcotics from Central and South America to Mexico. , as well as the transportation, distribution and sale of narcotics in the United States.

For all this, they use tactics such as the acquisition of weapons, corruption of authorities, threats, kidnapping, and intimidation of authorities and members of rival organizations.

Both brothers have expanded the business and sophisticated the fentanyl laboratories in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

In addition, they have expanded drug transfer operations using maritime transportation and tunnels at border crossings.

The United States recalled that on April 2, 201, both brothers were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in the District of Columbia, for conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, 500 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Methamphetamine Producers

For their part, Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán López, 38 and 35 years old, respectively, according to the files, are also an important part of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The US authorities maintain that they began their career in drugs after the death of their brother, Édgar Guzmán López, focusing on investing large amounts of money to acquire marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia.

Too started buying large amounts of ephedrine in Argentina and they organized the smuggling of this product when they began to experiment with the production of methamphetamine.

They are currently in charge of supervising 11 methamphetamine laboratories in Sinaloa, which produce between 3,000 and 5,000 tons per month.

These drugs are sold to other members of Sinaloa and to distributors in the United States and Canada.

Of Ovidio, it is claimed that he has ordered the murder of informants, drug traffickers and a Mexican singer who refused to perform at his wedding.

Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán Loera, former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was extradited from Mexico to the United States on January 19, 2017 and sentenced to life in prison on July 17, 2019 in Federal Court in New York.

He is currently serving his sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

According to the executive order signed on December 15 by President Joe Biden, the United States would pay up to $ 5 million to anyone who provides reliable information that can find the whereabouts and detention of each of Chapo’s children.

After the announcement, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that if El Chapo’s heirs are in Mexican territory, “it is up to our authority to stop them, no foreign force is allowed to act in this matter and in any other. in our territory ”.

Although the Mexican Army has significantly increased seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine, during the three years of the López Obrador government there have been no arrests of the main drug lords who control drug trafficking.

In total, according to General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense, 1,078 “priority targets” have been arrested, including five leaders of criminal organizations from the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, Los Rojos, La Empresa, the Cartel del Pacífico and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

