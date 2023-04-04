The characters of 31 minutes become people thanks to Artificial Intelligence

One of the most important Chilean series in Latin America is 31 minutes, a wacky, wacky puppet newscast that delighted for four seasons and one movie. But thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the dolls became people: the result is fantastic.

“We asked Artificial Intelligence what 31-minute characters would look like on a 1970s newsreel,” he wrote. Luis Castillo, TikTok user.

To create them, Castillo worked with Midjourney, the AI ​​that generates images according to the textual descriptions requested by the designers.

The user explains that in his description he wrote that he represented them as people from the 70s because “31 minutes is inspired by a Chilean newscast from the 70s called 60 minutes.”

The funny video of the 31-minute characters turned into people

In the tik tok video Sock with Rombosman, Gauntlet, VonBola Ball, Juanín Juan Harry, Tío Pelao, Tío Horacio, Patana Mario, Hugo Guaripolo, Policarpo Avendaño, Juan Carlos Bodoque and Tulio Triviño appear as human beings from 70s television.

The reactions of the users on TikTok did not wait: the publication is close to 3 thousand likes, exceeding 100 comments.

“I just love it, because that’s exactly how I imagined the ball,” wrote Hugo de Payns. While Cindy Merino Vignolo noted: “I loved it! Although they have stolen the rhombuses from Sock with Rombosman, haha ​​”.

Created by Álvaro Díaz, Pedro Peirano and Juan Manuel Egaña for Aplaplac, the series 31 minutos captivated children and young people with its absurd and sarcastic humor, parodying, as Castillo well recalled, 60 minutos.

It had three seasons in its first term, from 2003 to 2006, and in 2008 it had its own movie. There was a fourth season, between 2014 and 2015.

Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Boomerang broadcast 31 minutes for Latin America.