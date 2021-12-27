12/27/2021 at 02:32 CET

The Kansas City Chiefs spun their sixth American Conference (AFC) West title on Sunday by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 and they secured their place in the postseason in Week 16 of the National Football League (NFL).

The Chiefs, 11-4, got their eighth victory in a row to remain the best team in the American Conference, since it gives the right to rest in the first week of the postseason.

The Steelers, 7-7-1, third in the AFC North, came out of the wild-card zone.

Kansas City lost for this duel to its tight end Travis Kelce, selected to the Pro Bowl 2022, as well as linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Lucas Niang and his kickers Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend all on the COVID-19 protocol list.

In the absence of Butker and Townsend, the Chiefs signed kicker Elliott Fry, who missed an extra point and a field goal in the first half.

In his first offensive series the Chiefs dragged the Steelers defense 73 yards; they used 16 plays and more than eight minutes of the first quarter for the Edwards-Helaire rushing touchdown, fourth of the season for the jersey 25.

The Kansas City defense recovered the ball a series later when Ben Roethlisberger suffered an interception, his eighth of the year, at the hands of Charvarius Ward.

The error was capitalized by Mahomes in his next series with a touchdown send to Byron Pringle that closed the first quarter with a 14-point lead, which they expanded to 17 in the second period.

Before the break Mahomes connected in the diagonals with Mecole Hardman to reach 23 points without an answer from the rival.

In the third quarter a Pittsburgh fumble paved the way for the 2022 Pro Bowl passer to lead his offense, with his third TD pass of the game and second to Pringle, to Kansas City to get 30 points up.

The Steelers broke the zero with a field goal. The Chiefs retorted in the fourth quarter to go 33-3.

The second loose ball of the visitor’s game allowed another three points from the home team, 36-3.

Pittsburgh scored in his last series and left the game 36-10.

With two games to play on this day in the National Conference (NFC) They already have a ticket to the postseason, for being Division champions; Packers, 12-3, in the North; and Buccaneers, 11-4, in the South. The same as the Cowboys, 10-4, leaders in the East who play later.

The Rams, 11-4, who are first in the West, are already in but are still chased by the Cardinals, 10-5, second, who have already tied one of the three wild-card tickets available.

Week 16 of the NFL kicked off Thursday with the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers.

On Saturday the Packers beat the Browns 24-22 and the Colts beat the Cardinals 22-16.

Results for this Sunday: Lions 16-20 Falcons, Rams 30-23 Vikings, Jaguars 21-26 Jets, Giants 10-34 Eagles, Chargers 29-41 Texans, Buccaneers 32-26 Panthers, Bears 25-24 Seahawks and Broncos 13-17 Raiders.

Later they will play: Washington-Cowboys.

Monday: Dolphins-Saints.