After having experienced the highest monthly variation in inflation since 2008, Chile continues to experience low hours economically. Now its national currency, the peso (CLP), has fallen to its lowest levels of value against the dollar, similar to those it experienced in early 2020.

Currently, the Chilean peso is equivalent to less than $ 0.0012 per unit. A few weeks ago, it reached an equivalence of 0.001140, just above the lowest historical level recorded to date, since 2008: $ 0.001138 per CLP, according to Investing data. The variation in the one-year range has been -16.98%, reports the same source.

With respect to the value of the US currency in pesos (normally you see the reference to currencies of Latin American countries based on the price of the dollar), Investing reflects an increase of more than 20% in one year. In 2021, the US currency started at just over 700 CLP, while today its market value is about 836 Chilean pesos.

The Chilean peso depreciated to historical levels against the dollar. Source: Investing.

This situation for the currency of the South American country ends up being rounded with the inflationary indices. As we reported in CriptoNoticias, last October there was a record for recent years, with a 1.3% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This percentage was also the second highest since 2008, when a variation of 1.5% was registered. But that’s not all: October’s increase came right after another 1.2% in September. The country exceeded 6% accumulated, after November had 0.5% more to add. And yet the National Institute of Statistics of Chile has not published figures for the month of December.

Is bitcoin an option to protect value in Chile?

In the environment of Latin American countries, Chile has been one of the most economically solid in recent years. For this reason, Chileans do not seem to have the same interest in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as others in the region, such as the cases of Argentina, Venezuela or even Colombia.

However, the recent inflationary peaks and the sustained devaluation of the peso against the dollar could begin to unleash new waves of interest in the first cryptocurrency as a vehicle to safeguard value.

Even with the volatility of the cryptocurrency market in the short term, in longer periods BTC looks solid to hold funds without falling victim to devaluations and inflation. While the CLP / USD exchange rate has risen 20% in one year, in the same period the cryptocurrency has risen around 30% since the beginning of 2021. And that in the account enters the recent price drop of this Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Although not at the levels of Venezuela or Argentina, the situation of devaluation of local currencies has been generalizing in the region. Before reviewing what happens with the Chilean peso, in this publication we report a similar situation in Colombia. And as is happening now with Chile, for Colombians bitcoin could be an alternative.