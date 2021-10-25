10/25/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

Roger Pros

Mohammed salah, who comes from scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United in the previous game, He is without any doubt one of the fittest players of the moment on the European football scene. So much so that even his coach, Jürgen Klopp, stated that he is currently the best player in the world above other names like those of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski or Mbappe, among others. There is no doubt that Salah is a key piece in Liverpool’s schemes and despite this, his contract -which expires in 2023– It has not yet been renewed, leaving the future of the player in a very complicated situation with several clubs such as Real Madrid pending on his situation.

Faced with this situation, both the leaders of Liverpool, the American group Fenway Sports Group (FSG), as the representative of Mohammed salah, Rammy Abbas, they would have started talks to start talking about a possible renovation. In this sense, and as reported by ‘Football Insider’, in these meetings the representative of the Egyptian striker would have asked for a salary of £ 500,000 a week, which would make Salah not only in the highest paid of the workforce, but also in one of the highest paid players in the world.

In this sense, Salah left the ball in the court of the owners of the ‘reds’ when the Egyptian reiterated his love for Liverpool and his desire to retire in the English team. For its part, from the US property -based in Boston- they are clear about the importance of the Egyptian in the squad, so that they will do their best to keep to his star, and more in a moment of form like the current one in which the forward is for some “the best footballer in the world”, although without going crazy.

However, and despite the good predispositions on both negotiating partiesIt is still missing for the agreement between the English team and the Egyptian striker to be produced. In this sense, FSG has so far been reluctant to break the bank by offering to Salah an agreement that includes a high salary without objections until the age of 30, although everything seems to indicate that finally both parties will get closer and they will end up agreeing on the renewal of the forward, who will join his teammates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arndold, and Andrew Robertson, who extended their contracts at the beginning of the year.