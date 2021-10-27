10/27/2021 at 05:56 CEST

. / Beijing

The Chinese team Hebei FC, formerly known as Hebei China Fortune, suspended operations due to financial difficulties that leave him without “a way to continue with his normal operation” and that, according to some media in the country, could lead to the bankruptcy of the club. Thus, the club made the decision to “stop work and call vacations” as of this Monday, according to a statement collected by the official Chinese press.

Hebei FC gained international notoriety in the boom years of Chinese football, during which it built up big-name players such as Javier Mascherano (2018-2019) or Ezequiel Lavezzi (2016-2019), and also counted on his bench with the current Spanish Betis coach, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini (2016-2018). Likewise, in 2017 he broke the records of the Asian country by turning the midfielder Zhang Chengdong, a former Spanish Rayo Vallecano, into the most expensive Chinese player in history after paying about 20 million euros for his transfer from Beijing Guoan. However, the spending times seem to be definitely behind us: two weeks ago, a Hebei FC worker quoted by the Soccer China media confirmed the team’s economic problems and even went so far as to assure that “the coaching staff has had to pay for your own pocket. “

Despite their financial problems, Hebei managed to qualify for the next phase of the Chinese Super League after achieving 6 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the regular season. According to Soccer China, the club is seeking the help of the Langfang City Sports Department, where it is based, to return to work as soon as possible. However, his participation in the next round of the Super League remains unknown, and his absence would affect the competition calendar.

Hebei FC was founded in 2009 and bore the name of its owner, China Fortune Land Development, until the beginning of this year, when the new regulation of the Chinese Football Association prohibited Super League teams from using names of Business.

Jiangsu FC, which had been proclaimed Chinese champions only a few months earlier, was also forced to suspend operations due to economic problems earlier this year, in part due to the adverse financial situation of its parent company, the Suning group, which also owns. of the Italian Inter Milan. The Chinese football crisis has worsened with the covid-19 pandemic, but it had already been brewing for some years due, in part, to the fact that the Chinese authorities took action on the matter to restrict the unbridled spending that during some seasons it spread to the main teams in the country.