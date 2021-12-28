Everyone lives Christmas in their own way, and from the point of view of pets, these are days of chaos, scares, and new dangers to their health.

We used to see the Christmas from the human point of view. But from the perspective of A dog or a cat, it is an unsettling experience … and potentially damaging.

The first sensation they perceive the pets of the house, is chaos. Its territory is invaded by strange decoration objects, unexpected visitors, parties and meetings that are not usual. This makes them really nervous.

But the worst comes with all those new Christmas plants, trees, food and drinks, which can make them feel bad if they eat them, and they are even toxic.

As reported by IFLScience !, there are many typical Christmas foods that are harmful to pets, and can cause poisoning, health problems, and even death.

On these dates a lot of food is prepared, and almost always there is left over, so it is common for part of it to end up feeding the animals.

Binge on fat food May cause pancreatitis in the dog, quite a serious ailment. They can also be dangerous the bones of the garbage, if we are careless and discover that it has been rummaging in it.

Cakes, nougats and other Christmas desserts sometimes have raisins, that they are toxic to dogs.

The grapes, gooseberries and macadamia nuts they also cause stomach problems in pets.

These days it is quite consumed alcohol, even drunk poles, which is toxic to cats and dogs.

The raw bread dough garnishes, blue cheese and salt dough it also has ingredients that they make dogs sick.

Plus toxic foods for dogs and cats that are used at Christmas? Onions, garlic and chives. Not to mention the chocolate or artificial sweetener, two other toxic substances that they cannot digest.

And you don’t just have to take into account food.

Plants that are given at Christmas or used to decorate, such as poinsettia, mistletoe and holly berriesThey are toxic if consumed. The lilies leaves and flowers they are very dangerous for cats.

Christmas tree needles can penetrate the legs, causing injuries.

It is not about living Christmas in fear, but you do have to constantly watch your pets, and ensure that they do not eat anything that could harm them.

It’s a human celebration, but it affects them too …