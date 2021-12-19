12/19/2021 at 18:23 CET

“To bad weather, good face“, goes the saying, something that must think the buyers of the famous Christmas lottery, whose sales go back this year as the sixth wave of coronavirus infections advances unstoppable.

This extraordinary draw, a tradition of more than 200 years and also known abroad, marks the beginning of the Christmas celebrations in Spain every December 22, although with restrictions, and probably without public attendance for the second consecutive year due to a strong rebound in infections.

Millions of people trust that luck will grant them the joy of some prize, more this year, a financial and emotional relief, a balm in difficult times, however small. Because Spain is facing serious social and economic damage from the pandemic, which has already caused about 89,000 deaths, according to official health records, and sank the economy by 10.8% in 2020.

An example of this hope is the case of the administration Doña Manolita from Madrid, one of the best-known lottery sales establishments in the country, in the surroundings of Puerta del Sol, in the historic center of the capital. Hundreds of clients from any part of Spain (and from other countries) are able to wait hours and hours at the door to acquire the precious tickets, the tickets to participate in the raffle, at 20 euros each ($ 22.5).

But eight days before this Christmas raffle, Doña Manolita had already dispatched at the window and on the internet all tenths that I had available. The same thing happened last year, but “not so soon” and that is the difference, clarified an employee of the establishment.

More sales

The Christmas collection, which is usually 30% of that of the whole year, fell by 11% for the 2020 draw, according to the public entity Loterías del Estado. The sale was hampered then by social, travel and commercial restrictions, but now virtually abolished.

The overall forecast is a 15% increase in sales this year, explains Borja Muñiz, president of the National Association of Provincial Lottery Administrators Associations (Anapal). Thus, it will come to 3.1 billion euros ($ 3,488 million), an amount similar to that of 2019, before the pandemic.

According to this organization, some 24 million people will play this year to win the first Christmas prize, known as El Gordo, of 400,000 euros to the tenth (450,000 dollars), of which 18% goes to the public Treasury in taxes. Although they can also be consoled with many others of a smaller amount.

“The sale is going better than we thought“confirmed Angélica Segovia, who dispatches lottery on the Atlantic island of Tenerife.

Customs that do not change

And, as on other occasions, the demand for curious numbers multiplies or coinciding with designated dates.

This year is 19,921, in reference to the beginning of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Atlantic island of La Palma (September 19, 2021); and other numbers that are sold there, because there is a popular belief, almost never fulfilled, that it touches where there is a misfortune.

And in search of luck they change and play tenths With family, friends and acquaintances, they are bought in shops and bars, in all kinds of associations, in vacation spots or on the way …

Not surprisingly, the slogan of the 2021 advertising campaign is ‘We share our luck with whom we share our lives’, which illustrates how this draw is lived in Spain, the most popular of all, always with great expectation.

One more year, it will be held at the Teatro Real in Madrid by the traditional system of two drums: one with the balls of the 100,000 numbers in play and another, much smaller, with those of the 1,807 prizes. They will be sung, one by one, by students from the San Ildefonso school in Madrid.

The value of the issue of banknotes amounts to 3,440 million euros (3,870 million dollars), of which 70% will be distributed in prizes. Apart from the jackpot, the second will be 125,000 euros to the tenth, and the third will distribute 50,000 euros, to which the corresponding tax withholding, in addition to others of a lesser amount.

And be careful with the celebrations, which can be an important source of transmission of the coronavirus, since Spain is at maximum risk of contagion.