The main associations send him a letter to show their discomfort: “It is not the first time that he has made statements that are lacking in rigor and based on inaccurate or partial data,” they say.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn

Chronic associations have asked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for explanations for the controversial statements made to the British newspaper The Guardian about the quality of the meat that Spain exports.

Six interprofessionals in the sector (including Asici, the Iberian pig interprofessional, or Provacuno, that of beef) they have sent a letter to Sanchez in which they show their discomfort at his “gruesome statements.”

“It is not the first time since this ministry Lack of rigor and statements are made based on inaccurate or partial data“, says the letter.

The associations also believe that “In this case it is an extremely serious fact, as it is a member of the Government whoever points out in a foreign environment a Spanish sector as responsible for malpractice and even accusing it of alleged irregularities “, he points out.

These associations convey their “deep concern over the constantly negative allusions to this sector.”

They criticize that the interview “equivocally links the sector to the climate crisis, ignoring the efforts of the chain “, when the livestock production of meat represents only 7.8% of the total emissions of our country.

They say that his “serious and absurd” statements are “bordering on absurdity when the minister associates the criticisms he has received with an alleged lobby” and describes them as “a persecution of men who will see their masculinity affected by not eating a good barbecue.”

At the interview, the minister focuses on what he calls mega farms, and points out that “they pollute the land, the water and later export this low-quality meat from these abused animals.”

“It is not difficult to imagine that of the 130 countries to which the Spanish chronic sector exports, some read that our exports lack the control certifications to which we are obliged by community norm.”

Garzn and tourism

It is not the first time that Garzn roused an entire sector. He already did it with the tourist, when at the beginning of the pandemic it pointed out that it was “a precarious, seasonal sector with little added value.”

Already then his resignation was requested for these statements about a sector that is the engine of GDP. Regarding the livestock-chronic chain, it contributed in 2020 8,680 million euros of exports to Spain’s trade balance.

