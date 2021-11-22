Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 14:24

This is clear from the document ‘An urgent reform of our pension system’ presented by Manuel Prez-Sala, president of the Circle of Entrepreneurs and Ricardo Martnez Rico, president of the Committee for the Reform of Public Administrations and Pensions.

The Circle of Entrepreneurs requested this Monday the delay of the retirement age “at 70 years old” on average, but with a range between 68 and 72 years with the aim of encouraging Spaniards to delay their withdrawal and implement the Swedish model of “individual notional accounts” which would offer citizens “a projection of the level of their future pensions, increasing transparency and trust in the system.”

According to the proposal, “to maintain the current level of Spanish public pension benefits, the retirement age should be increased to 70 years.” Specifically, “an age range would be set in which citizens would freely choose the moment of their retirement” between 68 and 72 years.

In the case of the citizen who decides to retire between the ages of 68 and 70, his pension will be lower (by up to 15%) and, if you decide to retire between the ages of 70 and 72, you will receive a pension increase (up to 20%However, there would be “exceptions” for certain professions in which the delay in the retirement age “is not advisable”.

In these cases, the State will take charge of the pensions of these groups until they reach the age at which they will receive them from the “notional accounts system”. With this system, proposed by the Circle of Entrepreneurs, the pension would be calculated at the time of retirement using the value of the “accumulated sum of the contributions made by the worker throughout his entire working career” divided by “the expectation worker’s life “.

According to the ‘think tank’, as the system “continues to be pay-as-you-go” if the “actuarial” equilibrium does not satisfy the financial equilibrium of the long-term system, the calculation of the initial pension or its revaluation “can be modulated according to the projections economic and demographic to ensure the aggregate sustainability of the system. “

With these measures, citizens would have “greater freedom to decide on the duration of active life” and “delay in retirement age would be encouraged.”

Private savings

Likewise, the Círculo de Empresarios pointed out that “financing from private savings”, through retirement plans promoted by companies and individual savings, stands as “one of the alternatives not only to guarantee a stable individual consumption profile but also to reduce pressure on public pension systems “.

In this way, the body asks to “contemplate” alternatives such as the “automatic” pension plans, launched in the United Kingdom in Italy, or to implement measures such as the ‘Austrian backpack’, with which the worker allocates his contribution to a fund with which you can increase your pension or dispose of it when you are fired.

Likewise, the Circle of Entrepreneurs points out that any reform of the pension system, in order to ensure its “sustainability in the medium and long term”, must be “the result of the highest level of parliamentary consensus possible, preferably with an agreement between economic and social agents and with a vision of the future, putting the general interest before the electoral and short-termists “.

