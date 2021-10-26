10/26/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

.

After two years out of work, the Circus of the Sun raises its tent in Europe again with a tour of Spain with the show ‘Luzia‘, an authentic feast for the senses, surreal and brilliant that has the vocation to provoke the imagination.

“This is the moment we were all waiting for,” he says this Tuesday in a note. Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“After almost two years, Cirque du Soleil returns to Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Madrid: three cities in which we have always felt at home “, adds Lamarre.

“It is an especially emotional moment for all of us, as we anxiously awaited our return to the stage. Barcelona will be the first place where the big tent will rise again in Europe, since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The show ‘Luzia’ can be seen in Barcelona (Districte Cultural de L’Hospitalet) starting next March 17. In Alicante from July 14 and in Madrid from November 5 in 2022.

“I am very proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who have persevered through the most challenging of times. I can’t wait to see the lights come on again and may our fans enjoy ‘Luzia’ once again. Intermission is over! “

In 2021, Cirque du Soleil celebrates 23 years of touring in our country, with which he has presented 14 different shows in 19 Spanish cities.

In more than two decades, 9 million spectators – in Spain alone – have attended his shows. More than 3,500 functions that have created a close relationship between the Canadian company and the public in our country.

Now, this story continues with the return of the Circo del Sol and the ambitious tour of ‘Luzia in Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Madrid, an authentic feast for the senses, surreal and brilliant, in which about 50 artists participate.

‘Luzia’ is a production created and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, which takes you to the heart of an imaginary Mexico. “A place that came out of a dream, where the light calms the spirit and the rain pampers us,” he details.

With impressive acrobatics and great visual surprises, ‘Luzia’ invites the audience to immerse themselves in a dreamlike journey through a vibrant and sumptuous world suspended somewhere between the real and the unreal.

Slipping between an old movie set, the vast ocean, a smoke-filled ballroom or the arid desert, ‘Luzia’ puts on stage many places, faces and sounds of Mexico, mixing tradition and modernity.

Furthermore, for the first time, the show incorporates rain into a traveling production, “creating exceptional moments”, adds its director.