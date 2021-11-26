11/26/2021

After receiving the ‘green light’ from the Generalitat, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has signed agreements with Formula 1 and Dorna Sports, which ensure the continuity of the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Catalan Grand Prix of MotoGP on the Catalan track until 2026. In recent years, F1 has been renewing season by season with the Catalan circuit, but the medium-term contract that has now been reached will involve a major update of the track and facilities, focused on to make the headquarters of the Spanish GP more modern and sustainable.

Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix

Tracing Montmeló It has been on the F1 calendar since 1991 uninterruptedly and it remained even in a pandemic year (2020). Roger torrent, Minister of Business and Work of the Generalitat de Catalunya and president of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has valued that “We are celebrating the renewal of this contract, which includes a mutual commitment clause to help us turn the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya into a model and global benchmark for sustainability applied to this type of facility. We want the Circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to which the climate emergency requires us & rdquor;.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 points out that “We are delighted to announce this agreement with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to maintaining Formula 1 in Barcelona, ​​with improvements to be made on the track and at the facilities, and thus continue our long history together. The teams and drivers are always excited to race at the Circuit and visit Barcelona, ​​and Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz & rdquor;.

Gran Premi de Catalunya de MotoGP

The agreement signed with Dorna Sports, represented by its CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, ensures the celebration of a minimum of three Grand Prix for five years. In this way, the Gran Premi de Catalunya de MotoGP ensures its celebration for the 2022 season, while from then on it could alternate with other circuits on the peninsula until 2026, the last year of the contract, and always maintaining a minimum of three editions in the period from 2022 to 2026. In any case, the director of the Circuit Josep Lluís Santamaría has explained that they will try to celebrate the grand prix for five years.

Roger Torrent points out that “we are very satisfied to continue hosting the most important competition in the world of motorcycling. It is great news for the fans of our country, for the international projection of Barcelona and Catalonia, and for the objective of turning the Circuit into a piece strategy for economic and social development linked to the green mobility industry “.Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, points out that “the renewal for five more seasons with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is, without a doubt, very good news for the MotoGP World Championship. The spectacular Catalan track has been linked to MotoGP since the beginning of Dorna and has become a fixture on each season’s calendar. This important agreement that extends the relationship until 2026 demonstrates, once again, the commitment shown by the promoter with our championship & rdquor;.

In 2022 the four Spanish circuits, Barcelona (6/5/22), Jerez, Motorland and ValenciaThey will have a great prize for sure. And from 2023 they could enter into rotation depending on the demand of other circuits.

Tickets on sale with a special promotion

Taking advantage of the announcement of the renovations with Formula 1 and Dorna, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will put on sale the tickets for the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix (May 20-22) and the MotoGP Grand Premi de Catalunya (3-5 June) this Friday, November 26 with a special promotion.

Three-day passes have a 25% discount on shopping www.circuitcat.com. Thus, the cheapest ticket to witness the MotoGP Catalan GP live (June 3-5) has a price of € 48.75, while Formula 1 lovers have tickets available from € 105. The promotion will be valid until midnight (00: 00h).

The Saturday, November 27, coinciding with himto Festa 30 del Circuit -a fun day for all audiences that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Catalan track- attendees will be able buy tickets on site for each of the events with a 30% off.