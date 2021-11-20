Related news

Intolerable. This is how the political groups that make up the Municipal Government Team of Valladolid, PSOE and Valladolid Take the Word, the way of acting of the Popular Group, from whose profile on the social network Twitter a message was broadcast this Friday encouraging “Take the City Council of Valladolid and kill the Mayor in the Mussolini style.” A message that is still published on his official profile of the aforementioned social network and has not yet been withdrawn.

24 hours after the events occurred, no one from the PP has yet assumed responsibility. The councilor and former vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, José Antonio de Santiago Juárez, he limited himself to saying, also on Twitter at 8:50 p.m. that “There are days when things are done wrong in this network. Today we have done really badly. We all make mistakes, we have to criticize ourselves ”, a message to which the president of the Group, Pilar del Olmo added at 10:56 p.m.:“ It’s what we have to do. Excuse us ”.

Recognition

PSOE and VTLP require that both clarify whether the “We have done” and the “excuse us” respectively, they represent an acknowledgment of its responsibility since the Popular Group has limited itself to publishing an unsigned communiqué at 2:50 p.m., in which not only does it not retract the content of the message, but also justifies its dissemination: “We understand that the ironic tone of the tweet is perfectly noticeable and that it is a mere image to reflect the anger ”against certain policies deployed in favor of the citizenry by the current government team.

Both the PSOE and VTLP understand that the subsequent message of the provincial president of the PP, Conrado Íscar, who at 23:39 posted, also on Twitter, his “Total rejection of the dissemination of a message that does not represent either the PP or its affiliates” is not enough to repair the damage caused by the irresponsible, conscious and planned dissemination of this message that unequivocally represents an incitement to the use of the violence.

Measures

The Government Team of the Valladolid City Council, on these lukewarm statements, asks: Who does the official account of the Popular Municipal Group represent if it is not the PP? What measures will the PP leadership take against those responsible for spreading that message? Is the PP willing to support the Government Team in the legal actions that could be taken against the author of the message that they offered to spread?

The two municipal political formations have warned that if no one in the Popular Party of Valladolid assumes responsibility for these “extremely serious” events, they will present a joint motion to the next plenary session on the 30th in which they will publicly demand the appropriate political responsibilities, regardless of the legal actions that may be taken.

This Municipal Government, PSOE and VTLP end: “In no case will he consent that neither his internal problems of the PP, nor his irresponsible political strategy in recent months, especially with unfounded attacks on the figure of the mayor, affect the good name and reputation of Valladolid, a City unequivocally committed to democratic values ​​and respect for Human Rights. Everything has a limit and in politics not everything goes ”.

Follow the topics that interest you