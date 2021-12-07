12/07/2021 at 06:30 CET

To the Guardiola’s Manchester City A placid closing of the group stage awaits him. The Mancunians did their homework last day beating Paris Saint-Germain, and now they visit the RB Leipzig in the last game with him leadership already secured.

That is why the Catalan coach can afford to travel to Germany with five young people from the academy: Egan-Riley, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, Palmer and McAtee. The last two are the ones with the most options to enter the starting eleven. Who will be safe instead, will be Kevin De Bruyne. After overcoming Covid-19, Pep will give him minutes to gain pace.

“It is important that he gains minutes. When he tested positive he was recovering his best form. This was a setback, and we know that, when you have passed the virus, the following days you feel a bit empty. This Tuesday Kevin will start, we will see how many minutes he can play & rdquor ;, declared the Catalan about his star.

Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus They are the only City injured, the latter after a hard kick suffered at the weekend. RB Leipzig for its part is playing qualify for the Europa League. They will try to get it without the coach Jesse marsch, fired last weekend. Whoever was his assistant, Achim Beierlorzer, will take the reins momentarily. For the Germans it is worth equalizing the result that Bruges makes in the Parc des Princes to secure third place.

Probable lineups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Silva, Forsberg.

Manchester City: Steffen; Egan-Riley, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, McAtee; Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish.