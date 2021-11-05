11/05/2021 at 12:30 CET

.

The head of the Judicial Police Unit of the Gijón Command has affirmed this Friday that the murder of the councilor of Llanes (Asturias) Javier Ardines it’s solved” and has directly indicated as responsible Djilali B. and Maamar K., alleged hitmen, Pedro LNA, as the alleged inducer, and Jesús M., designated as an intermediary.

In the third session of the jury trial at the Provincial Court of Oviedo, the agents of the Gijón Commandery state that they assumed the investigation after the crime, perpetrated on August 16, 2018 in the Llanisca parish of Belmonte de Pría, and for which the four defendants face a individual penalty of 25 years in prison.

The agent has stated that the crime was “planned” since at the beginning of August a fence was found on the way out of Ardines’ house, as also happened two weeks later to force him to get out of the car and lay an ambush on him. For the person in charge of the investigation, the placement of that fence had to be intentional in the absence of works in the area.

To questions from the Prosecutor’s Office, the agent has remarked that in the “long and complex” investigation that led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrators six months after the crime, “there was no political or internal pressure of any kind“Despite being a very high-profile case:” There was no rush or there was no rush. “

The agent has explained that at first the political environment was investigated de Ardines, responsible for the areas of Personnel, Beaches and Rural Areas, when it was known that there were several interns harmed by a call for public employment, but the researchers ended up discarding this route and that was when they focused on the personal life of the mayor.

According to him, Pedro NA discovered in December 2017 that his wife – in turn second cousin of the councilor’s wife – and Ardines were in a relationship after recording a conversation between them in a restaurant while he was away for a few moments.

According to the account of the Prosecutor’s Office based on these investigations, it was in July 2018 when Pedro LNA, a resident of Vizcaya, made the decision to execute your planKnowing that his wife would spend the summer in a family home near Ardines, and for this he contacted Jesús M. to find people who could act as hitmen in exchange for money. One of them, Djilali B. declared before the judge that he and his Algerian compatriot Maamar K. received 25,000 euros each, while the mediator received another 10,000.

After studying the routine movements of the councilor, the hitmen traveled to Belmonte de Pría to carry out the crime and, after a first failed attempt at dawn on August 1, both tried it a second time about two weeks later.

According to the version of the Prosecutor’s Office, in the early morning of August 16 the hitmen placed two construction fences to prevent the passage of Javier Ardines’ vehicle and when he got out to remove them, both they attacked him first with a pepper spray and then they hit him on the head with a stick or a baseball bat and strangled him until Kill him.