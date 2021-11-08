11/08/2021 at 20:30 CET

EP

The Council of Ministers has approved this Monday the Royal Decree that regulates the general use of the Civil Guard uniform, which for the first time authorizes tattoos that are visible wearing the uniform, as long as they do not contain expressions contrary to constitutional values, that violate the discipline or the image of the Armed Institute.

This standard is intended to establish the regulation of the general use of the Corps uniform and the external image of those who wear it, deriving its subsequent development to a ministerial order, as explained by the Civil Guard.

The royal decree will apply to Corps personnel, students, retirees and people outside the Civil Guard at the that they are exceptionally authorized to use the uniform or replicas thereof for performances or other activities of a cultural or social nature. Likewise, it may be applied to the selective processes for admission to the Civil Guard 2021/22.

Criticism in the processing

As main novelties, for the first time, tattoos that are visible wearing the uniform are authorized, provided that do not contain expressions contrary to constitutional values, that violate the discipline or the image of the Body.

The process of the rule faced some internal criticism from professional associations for a period of one year to remove the tattoos that they will show off in head, neck and hands. At the end of October, the Ministry of the Interior finally renounced its prohibition, despite having the endorsement of the Council of State, which saw that period of one year as “prudent” as it considered it necessary to safeguard the service provided to the citizen.

As Interior sources explained to Europa Press then, the decision to withdraw the ban was ordered by Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska after evaluating the number “so limited” of agents Those who would be affected by the entry into force of the royal decree for having visible tattoos on the head, neck and hands.

In its process, the Ministry of Defense was dissatisfied with some aspects of the regulation, but the Council of State decided that it was a “co-proposal“of both ministries –Interior and Defense– with the aim of preserving that the” external appearance of the Civil Guard (especially, regarding the use of tattoos in prohibited areas) does not mislead, confuse or confuse to the condition of the acting agent “.

Rings forbidden

The Royal Decree approved by the Executive prohibits rings, spikes, inserts and the like, “different from those intended for the use of earrings when they are visible when wearing the uniform for both male and female personnel,” according to the Civil Guard.

Other issues included in this Royal Decree are the cases in which the civil guards will not be able to use the uniform, with special importance towards the use of the same in social networks and the media or advertising events for which there is no express authorization.

Likewise, it is prohibited, in general and for all unauthorized persons outside the Corps, the public and improper use of the Civil Guard uniform in any of its types, using any means or means of display, as well as their official insignia, emblems and decorations or replicas thereof, and any other accessories or complements that may generate deception about the condition of whoever uses them.

Likewise, the donation or the sale between individuals or outside authorized commercial establishments of any part of the set of garments and clothing accessories qThey make up the Civil Guard uniform in the different types and modalities that are in use at all times.

Establishments authorized to market, in person or remotely, will require a document from the buyer that proves their status as a member of the Corps. In case of remote purchase and not being able to verify the above, the postal shipment will be made to the address of an official dependency of the Civil Guard