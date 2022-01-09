01/09/2022

19:54 CET

The Civil Guard, with the collaboration of the OFAST (Office anti-stupéfiants) of the French police and the coordination of Europol, has dismantled a criminal organization that allegedly trafficked in hashish and marijuana, introducing the drug through helicopters, and laundered illicitly obtained capital.

The organization made up of French citizens acquired the drug in Morocco and Andalusia and later transported it to France by hiding it among the legal load of large-tonnage trucks or by means of the Go fast method, using vehicles with false registration plates, have reported from the Civil Guard.

In the operation, called ‘COPA-SUCRE’, eleven people have been arrested, one of them by the French police. There are nine others pending arrest in France with European arrest warrants and more than 2.4 tons of hashish and 112 kilograms of marijuana have been seized.

The investigation began in 2020, when the Civil Guard and OFAST detected the activity of the French organization in southern Spain. As a result of the investigation, the presence of several members of the group using numerous vehicles was discovered and it was discovered the illegal entry without a flight plan of a helicopter on the Andalusian coast that came from Morocco, being later identified a member of the network that would transport wrappers of hashish bales.

Through the monitoring of the detected vehicles and the members of the organization based in the province of Malaga, the Civil Guard located one of those investigated who used false identity documents, going so far as to detect said individual up to five different identities and all of them false.

The agents verified that several people were carrying out suspicious activities and taking numerous security measures while traveling by vehicle. After several days of surveillance, it was detected how they interacted with a truck with a French license plate, for which he was intercepted in Narbonne and when inspecting the cargo, 419 kilograms of hashish were found inside, among the legal cargo it carries, detaining the truck driver.

Continuing with the investigation of the members of the network, the Civil Guard obtained the seizure of another 327 kilograms of hashish in Baza (Granada) inside a vehicle with bent plates that he was being persecuted.

Subsequently, the agents detected another drug trafficking operation and managed to seize 860 kilograms of hashish in Chauchina (Granada), which they hid among the legal cargo of a truck that had left another industrial warehouse controlled by the organization under investigation. 112 kilograms of marijuana were also seized in Port Bou (Gerona) in another vehicle used by members of this organization.

Aerial image of one of the records made in Operation Copa-Sucre. IT

At the beginning of July, and in an action carried out by Malaga Opinion, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, the Civil Guard detected a cache of drugs carried out with a helicopter in Torremolinos, where 211 kilograms of hashish and the aircraft that transported them were seized, which had traveled without an established flight plan until neighboring country of Morocco. In Marbella, the investigators also detected an alleged drug transport aboard a passenger car with false license plates, which after visiting a home in that city, set off in the direction of Malaga.

As indicated by the Civil Guard in a statement, a police device with uniformed agents was then organized to arrest the suspicious vehicle and to stop it, at which point the vehicle evaded police control, trying to run over one of the agents who He has to dodge it to avoid being run over, but he manages to make use of the blocking means by puncturing a wheel of the vehicle.

Despite this, and the fact that he was driving only with the rim on one of the wheels, reached a speed greater than 180 kilometers per hour, even going as far as ramming one of the police vehicles.

Finally, after a side collision with the police vehicle, the driver was arrested, being inside the vehicle 329 kilograms of hashish in six bales and numerous packages. In the house from which this vehicle left, after conducting a search with judicial authorization, another eight more bales of hashish were seized, weighing 266 kilograms, and three people were arrested.

Another of the crimes clarified is money laundering, since the investigated organization used money from drug trafficking to finance the necessary logistics, including seized means of transport, and concealed its true origin through the use of fictitious companies.

Once the rest of the members of the organization have been identified, seven entries are requested from the court and records in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Almería and Castellón. In the records, three helicopters, four firearms, abundant ammunition, bulletproof vests, and numerous electronic devices that were used to avoid police action were intervened.

Finally, eleven people have been arrested in the operation, one of them by the French police. There are nine people pending arrest in France with European arrest warrants and more than 2.4 tons of hashish and 112 kilograms of marijuana have been seized.