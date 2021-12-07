12/07/2021

Act.

.

The Civil Guard has arrested 40 people and seized almost six tons of hashish when dismantling an organization that introduced large quantities of this drug on the coasts of Malaga and Cadiz.

In the so-called “Gunpowder” operation 5,770 kilos of hashish have been seized, as well as 17,250 packs of tobacco and 25 vehicles, many of them high-end from which 21 had been stolen; a drone and 268,000 euros, the Civil Guard reported on Tuesday.

A San Roque court authorized 31 searches in the Cadiz towns of La Línea, San Roque and Algeciras, as well as in Manilva and Málaga capital, in which 300 agents participated.

In one of the searches, 50,000 euros in cash was found in the school bag of the daughter, a minor, of one of the detainees, and under the mattress in the main bedroom another 150,000 euros, which the owner of the house alleged were the result of your savings.

Since April

The operation started last April, when the Civil Guard intervened in a “nursery” 2,675 kilos of hashish, in a performance in which two people were arrested and six stolen cars were recovered.

From that moment on, the Civil Guards were knowing how the organization works, which, like others dedicated to drug trafficking in the Cadiz region of Campo de Gibraltar, has changed in recent times and is currently being assimilated to subcontracted companies within a business network.

The investigated network was in charge of carrying out all the tasks related to the introduction of large consignments of hashish that take place on land: the collection of the drug after it had been disposed of on the coast, its transfer to drug “nurseries” and its subsequent distribution.

The dismantled organization introduced large quantities of drugs and tobacco, up to six tons of hashish a week, according to the researchers.

They began working mainly in the area of ​​Puente Mayorga, in San Roque (Cádiz) but under pressure from the Civil Guard they moved to the coast of Malaga, specifically Manilva.

The network had around a dozen “nurseries” between San Roque and La Línea de la Concepción, in Cádiz, and Manilva, to hide hashish and stolen vehicles.

To transport the drug, they used small inflatable boats that a large group of people launched to tranship the bundles from the powerful boats that cross the Strait of Gibraltar.