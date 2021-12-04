12/04/2021 at 12:01 CET

EP

The Civil Guard has arrested 10 members of a criminal organization that introduced hashish along the coasts of Cádiz and Malaga seizing about 400 kilograms of hashish.

The investigation began last July, when the Civil Guard detected that in a ship located in the town of Utrera it was serving as a nursery for narcolanchas, also in the same they prepared the boats with the intention of launching them by the Guadalquivir.

The so-called ‘Tunnel’ operation begins and the first thing the OCON-SUR civil guards do is to closely monitor the ship where they suspected they could store the vessels.

During the time the investigation lasts, the agents detect how The organization removes two boats from the ship that bounce down the Guadalquivir river.

The organization on the one hand introduced hashish directly with semi-rigid boats and on occasion they approached the coast and carried out the transshipment of drugs to recreational vessels that go unnoticed. In one of these transfers, a recreational vessel ran aground off the coast of Santi Petri, seizing 315 kilograms of hashish by the civil guards.

A month later, at the Saladillo in Estepona, the agents detect one of the organization’s semi-rigid boats and seize two bales of hashish that weigh about 60 kilograms.

As a result of the research, the researchers know that one of the vessels is seized on the high seas and the other has mechanical problems so it is abandoned by the organization.

Finally, we proceed to the detention in Cadiz, Seville and Córdoba of 10 members of the organization Among them are the head of the network who resides in Los Barrios (Cádiz), as well as the crew of the boats and the mechanics who prepared the semi-rigid.