11/16/2021 at 4:54 PM CET

Marcos Ollés

The civil Guard has seized 4,000 liters of oil to the three arrested in Majorca for fraud in the sale of this product, as reported by the armed institute. The suspects – the owner of the company, his wife and his son – are accused of crimes of swindle, against industrial property and falsification of certificates and they have already been in release with charges. Investigators accuse them of marketing olive oil as high quality when in fact it was even sunflower oil.

The investigations began last January. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, through the General Directorate of Food Sovereignty Policies, asked the Civil Guard for help to analyze the activity of a company in Mallorca that, as it suspected, was bottling, distributing and selling extra virgin and organic olive oil fraudulently. The Nature Protection Service (Seprona) launched an investigation.

The agents confirmed that the defendants sold the oil ensuring that it came entirely from olive groves in the Balearic Islands, but they discovered that it was not so. This caused, according to the Civil Guard, the end customer to think that they were buying a high quality and exclusive oil when in reality had a lower quality and it was even mixed with sunflower oil.

During the investigation, the civil guards carried out various inspections in Jaén and Cádiz, as well as in Ibiza. Last monday the three family members were arrested and a search was made of a warehouse in Marratxí, where they kept the oil that they packaged and sold. The woman was released by the Civil Guard itself, while the two men have gone to court this morning. The magistrate on duty has also agreed to their release, although she has prohibited them from leaving Spain and has withdrawn their passports as a precautionary measure.

The operation has allowed the seizure of some 4,000 liters of “very low quality” oilAccording to the armed institute, it was to be sold as high-end products.