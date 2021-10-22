10/22/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

The case of the dogs trapped in a La Palma farm, surrounded by lava, is becoming a real soap opera. After it was confirmed that they had disappeared from the place where they had been for a few weeks, an anonymous and self-described ‘A Team’ has taken responsibility for their rescue and says on a banner that “the dogs are fine & rdquor ;. However, the story does not end here.

Now, the judicial police of the Civil Guard has confirmed that instructs proceedings in case this alleged rescue may have constituted a crime, since it would have been produced in violation of the strict control and isolation rules in which the farm is located, to which access is totally prohibited.

As reported by Soraya Déniz in El Día de Tenerife, those responsible for this rescue would also face an administrative sanction.

The technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, indicated on Thursday that he did “all he had to do” in relation to dogs surrounded by lava on La Palma, that is, keeping them alive by providing them with food and drink and authorizing their rescue by drone.

From there, Morcuende pointed out, “we no longer know anything else”, neither of the alleged rescue by land nor of the alleged perpetrators of it.

For the rest, he described as “despicable” that someone bypasses the security perimeters because they put his life and that of the teams that had to come to his aid at risk.

The leaders of the Galician company Aerocamaras, before leaving the Canary Islands in view of the fact that they no longer have anything to do with this case, have published a message on social networks in which they say they feel “cheated” and urge the authorities to investigate the matter. happened.

In this video you can see the banner left by the alleged perpetrators of the rescue of the dogs, who had been fed by drones during the entire time they were isolated.

At the moment, his whereabouts and the identity of his rescuers are unknown.