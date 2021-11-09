11/09/2021 at 12:55 CET

Luis Angel Vega

The Homicide Lieutenant of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has admitted this Monday in the second section of the Provincial Court that, the one that led to the four defendants, was the only avenue of investigation opened by the investigators for the murder of Javier Ardines, and that “it made no sense & rdquor; open others, such as the one that could have affected the woman who had sex with the councilor on the eve of the crime, whose DNA was found on the victim’s Berlingo, on the clothes, the palm of the hand (mixed with the deceased’s own blood) , under the nails of the murdered and on the fences that were used to force the mayor to get out of his car and that he could be attacked. Or the one that could have put the husband of the aforementioned woman under the microscope. “It could have been this woman’s partner, but neither her mobile phone nor hers gave a signal on the repeater in Belmonte de Pría& rdquor ;, he explained. In addition, she could not commit the crime, she sentenced, because “she was in love with Ardines, she had no grudge against him & rdquor ;. The official On the other hand, he rejected the fact that Pedro Luis Nieva was present when the crime was committed, a theory, that of the “window of opportunity & rdquor ;, which the investigators maintained for almost half a year, in the idea that the Biscayan, who had his mobile phone in Amorebieta at all times the night and early morning before the murder, He could have traveled to Belmonte de Pría and returned that same morning.Nieva became the main suspect in this crime very soon. As explained by the UCO lieutenant, after learning from Ardines’ widow and daughter of the conflict over the relationship between the councilor and Nieva’s wife, the agents questioned Nieva and asked for her husband’s phone number. Thanks to its analysis, they learned that he had traveled to Llanes on July 27, 2018, again on August 5 and again on the night of 13 to 14 of that same month, trips that were very suspicious. to the agents, so that on August 27 they asked the judge to wiretap all the family’s telephones, and later the marking and even the installation of microphones to try to obtain evidence.

The lieutenant denied having received any pressure to detain anyone. “Our main value is time, our experience in this type of crime and that we dedicate ourselves to an exclusive investigation,” he explained. And he added that, “of course, the case is solved, the four defendants participated & rdquor ;. Asked by the prosecutor Belén Rico, the lieutenant was reeling off an investigation already explained this Friday by the chief captain of the Judicial Police of the Gijón Command. Nieva was already the main suspect when Criminalistics sent its report, which indicated the appearance of the DNA of the woman mentioned above. “Too much DNA was found for a crime as fast as this, therefore, we conclude that a transfer had taken place, through the victim herself. There’s no use finding DNA if you can’t locate that person at the crime scene, & rdquor; he explained.

For the UCO, “it all begins with the totally intentional recording that Pedro Nieva made of his wife and Ardines on December 8, 2017, although for him it may have started earlier, because he suspected they had a relationship & rdquor ;. The lieutenant returned to aspects already discussed, such as the beacon that he put in his wife’s car. “Of course he is jealous and controlling, a constant upheaval is observed, a constant reproach of his wife’s infidelity& rdquor ;, he added. He ruled out that on the reconnaissance trip of July 27, 2018 he traveled with Nieva and Muguruza “A certain Julián & rdquor ;, as they claim. With them was Djillali Benantia, and the proof is that the repeaters place the three in Pechón, next to Unquera, that same afternoon, and of course, the Algerian’s statement, without having received any pressure to do so, as he was in charge of remark. On August 5, when Nieva sent the recording of his wife with Ardines, “He was upset with his wife’s infidelity and the possibility that they would resume the relationship& rdquor ;. That day the couple argued to the point of deciding to separate. On the night of August 13, Nieva traveled to Llanes and there was a reconciliation, but everything fell apart when he made a comment on Facebook alluding to his wife’s infidelity, something that made her very angry. “I was desperate not knowing what to do with the relationship& rdquor;, speculated the UCO lieutenant.

The person in charge of Homicides of the UCO explained the relations between those implicated. Muguruza was the person who contacted Nieva with Benatia. Nieva contacted Muguruza and he contacted Benatia, “it was always the same sequence & rdquor ;. The day of the crime, Benatia called Muguruza 100 times because he wanted the rest of the payment for the crime. Maamar Kelii became nervous, as Benatia recounted in his statement, and decided to leave for Algeria on August 19. He returned, but just on the day that a media outlet published that the researchers focused their attention on the Basque Country. He bought another ticket on October 17 and left on the 18th. He would return on December 23 and would last until February 2019, to go to Switzerland.

The defense of Pedro Luis Nieva, led by Javier Beramendi, continued looking for the weak points of the investigation, the reasons why the agents focused on the Biscayan so soon despite the fact that there was no proof that he had been in Belmonte de Pría on the morning of the crime. Beramendi asked about the reasons why another woman, whose husband had confronted Ardines, had not been investigated, and the content of her messages that the councilor deleted in the three days before her murder. Also for the reasons why the statement of the woman who had had sexual relations with Ardines the day before the crime had not been reviewed. The lieutenant admitted that, as the attack on the councilor took place, everything indicated that it was “A rematch & rdquor ;. Beramendi also asked why, in the second statement by Katia Blanco, Nieva’s wife, she was not told that she did not have to testify against her own husband. The lieutenant admitted that it was a mistake. The UCO Homicide Officer also admitted that it was unusual for him and his men to attend the defendants’ court statements. “We were mere spectators, the judge saw no inconvenience and the lawyers did not put any problem& rdquor;, he assured. The statement of this agent continues this Tuesday at half past nine in the morning.

The marathon day had begun with the end of the statement by the captain of the Gijón Judicial Police, submitted to questions from Maamar Kelii’s lawyer, Fernando Barutell. The captain did not hesitate to assure that “Kelii’s profile is that of a violent man, with a history of robbery with violence and intimidation & rdquor ;. The police officer indicated how they had found Kelii’s phone and his suspicious movements, with two trips to Algeria and another to Switzerland. Regarding the sprays found in Kelii’s house, he indicated that one of them had the same composition as the one used to stun Ardines. Its contents were analyzed, but not its fingerprints. Another member of the Gijón Judicial Police also testified, who analyzed the recordings of the calls to the suspects and attended the second statement by Katia Blanco, in November 2018. She also carried out some procedures with the woman with whom Ardines had sexual relations the eve of the crime. He admitted that data had been omitted to preserve his privacy in the face of his partner and the widow of Ardines. With her they examined the place where they had had sexual intercourse, and found the plastic on which they performed, which was not analyzed.

The trial for the murder of Javier Ardines continues to accumulate arrears. This Monday should have declared five members of the UCO. The captain of the Civil Guard of Oviedo finished declaring and another member of the Judicial Police appeared, who had to have declared on Friday, and part of the statement of the UCO lieutenant also took place, leaving four others without declaring, so that this Tuesday there will already be nine people pending to declare. The trial seems to be going on forever.