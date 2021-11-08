11/08/2021 at 14:09 CET

The Civil Guard was able to reconstruct the plot hatched to assassinate the IU councilor in Llanes Javier Ardines from the statement of Djilali B., one of the two alleged hitmen, according to a person in charge of the investigation.

In the fourth session of the jury trial held in the Provincial Court of Oviedo, an agent of the Civil Guard has said that, after her arrest, Djilali B. acknowledged the preparations and execution of the crime, committed in the Llanisca parish of Belmonte de Pría on August 16, 2018, and that she demanded a complex investigation during six months.

According to him, he traveled to Llanes on July 27, 2018 to reconnoiter the terrain and study how to approach Ardines.

After a first failed attempt on August 1, Djilali B. and Maamar K. They allegedly committed the crime after ambushing the victim with the placement of fences to force him to get out of the car and attack him.

The agent has also commented that the proceedings did not include the complete interrogation of a woman who had sex with Ardines on the eve of the crime and whose DNA appeared at the crime scene, to protect her privacy, that of her environment and not increase the damage to the widow and her two children.

The agents found his biological remains both on the mayor’s nails and on one of the fences, a genetic profile that the investigation attributed to a “transfer” of the murdered councilman himself.

The only DNA found was from Ardines and from the woman he had sex with the day before.

In this regard, Pedro NA’s defense lawyer, accused of being the crime inducer out of jealousy after discovering that his wife and Ardines had a secret relationship, has questioned that the investigation did not include the entire interrogation of the other woman in the proceedings. with whom Ardines had frequent sexual relations, and her boyfriend was not questioned either.

The agent has maintained that they had no reason to doubt the testimony of this womanJust as they did not doubt the two statements made by the alleged inducer’s wife, who at first lied by denying that she had a relationship with Ardines and maintaining that they only had “spicy conversations” because of the trust they both had.

It was the councilman’s widow and daughter who put the agents on the track of Pedro NA, after he sent them the audio of the conversation between his wife and Ardines that he secretly recorded in December 2017, and with which confirmed his suspicions of infidelity.