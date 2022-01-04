As the years have passed, our mobiles have improved, acquiring new capabilities Y functions. This fact has caused that throughout the day the majority of people use your mobile during a lot weather, generating an expense of battery important.

Mobile batteries do not usually last more than a day

Despite the modernization of mobiles, the reality is that many of them do not usually have a very powerful battery, so it does not usually last much more than a day. In case for whatever reason we have to spend many hours away from home Y no access to chargers, this situation can be inconvenient.

To stay No battery, or that is the same, without an operational mobile, it is a situation that nobody would like to pass. We remember that many people save on their mobile plane tickets, DNI and now, due to the situation we are going through, the certificate COVID.

Close applications that we are not using

Have some open apps causes the mobile consume more battery than we think. Thus, we must properly close all those applications that are not in use.

Many applications stay open and we forget about it

Turn off Bluetooth, WiFi, and NFC

In case you don’t use any of these connections, the best is disable them completely to avoid wasting battery unnecessarily.

Avoid meeting mode as much as possible

Many people are not aware that with this mode the mobile spend plus battery, due to the vibration it has to generate when receiving a message. The best we can do is use the silent mode.

Battery saving mode

Currently most of the mobiles allow the user to use this function in particular, that it helps us not to waste battery.

Screen brightness

No need to keep maximum screen brightness, so we can always reduce it to reduce battery consumption as well.

Prevent the battery from draining completely

In case we want maximize service life of our battery, we should not let the mobile charge to the maximum or let it stay at less than 10%. If we succeed, we will prevent it from suffering and worsening its performance over time.

