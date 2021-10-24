10/24/2021 at 9:03 AM CEST

The world is changing. A new energy economy is emerging. There are more and more electric vehicles, more solar and wind production, and new low-carbon technologies. But the transition to those clean energies is being too slow to stop climate change. With the current rate of growth of clean energies, the goal of reducing emissions by 80% by 2050 will not be achieved. Nor will it be possible to keep global warming 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

That is the severe warning of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which in its document ‘World Energy Outlook 2021’ (WEO, World Energy Outlook) highlights the need for an “unmistakable sign of ambition and action & rdquor; of governments at the Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which will begin on the 31st of this month in Glasgow.

The IEA document is designed as a manual for COP26 in Glasgow, a meeting that offers a “critical opportunity to accelerate climate action and the transition to clean energy& rdquor ;.

The new IEA analysis offers severe warnings on the direction in which the current policy configuration is taking the world. But it also provides a lucid analysis how to move forward in a well-managed way to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C and avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The ‘WEO-2021’, the IEA’s annual flagship publication, shows that Although the deployment of clean energy, solar and wind, is going from strength to strength, global coal consumption is growing strongly this year. A circumstance that pushes the carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) to your second highest annual growth in history.

Governments must bet on clean technologies

"The enormously encouraging momentum for clean energy in the world is colliding with the stubborn presence of fossil fuels in our energy systems& rdquor; said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director.

“Governments must resolve this at COP26, giving a clear and unmistakable signal that they are committed to rapidly adopting the clean and resilient technologies of the future. Lhe social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are enormous and the costs of inaction would be immense & rdquor ;, he added.

The IEA clearly explains what is at stake: what the emission reduction promises made by governments so far mean for the energy sector and the climate. And it establishes what must be done to go beyond these announced commitments, towards a trajectory that reaches the scenario of net zero emissions by 2050 from the landmark IEA report published in May, which is consistent with limit global warming to 1.5 ° C.

In addition to the net zero emissions scenario for 2050, the ‘WEO-2021’ explores two other scenarios to obtain information on how the global energy sector can develop in the next three decades and what the implications would be.

The so-called ‘Declared Policies Scenario ” it represents a path based on the energy and climate measures that governments have implemented to date, as well as specific policy initiatives that are under development.

In this scenario, almost all of the net growth in energy demand up to 2050 is met by low-emission sources. But it would leave annual emissions around current levels. As a result, global average temperatures would continue to rise, reaching 2.6 ° C above pre-industrial levels in 2100.

Demand for oil declining

The 'Promises Announced Scenario ' it charts a path in which the net zero emissions commitments announced by governments so far are implemented on time and in full.

In this scenario, the demand for fossil fuels would peak in 2025 and global CO2 emissions would fall by 40% by 2050. All sectors would experience a decline, especially electricity. The global average temperature rise in 2100 would remain at about 2.1 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

For the first time in a WEO report, oil demand experiences an eventual decline in all the scenarios examined, although the timing and speed of the decline varies widely. If all the climate promises announced so far are fulfilled, the world would continue to consume 75 million barrels of oil per day in 2050, up from 100 million today.

In the zero net emissions scenario, consumption would fall to 25 million barrels by 2050. By cons, demand for natural gas increases in all scenarios for the next five years, but beyond 2025 there are large divergences.

After decades of growth, the outlook for coal consumption is going downhill on the stage of announced promises. And the decline that could be accelerated further by China’s recent announcement that it is ending its support for the construction of coal plants abroad.

This movement, according to the IEA, can cause the cancellation of projects already planned, thus saving around 20 billion tons in cumulative CO2 emissions through 2050. It would be a similar amount to the total emission savings of the European Union to reach net zero in 2050.

More ambitious commitments are needed

The differences between the results of the announced promises scenario and the net zero emissions scenario for 2050 are important, which highlights "the need for more ambitious commitments for the world to reach net zero by mid-century & rdquor ;, notes the IEA.

“Current climate promises would result in only 20% of the emissions reductions by 2030 needed to put the world on a path to net zero by 2050 & rdquor;” Birol stressed. “Reaching that path requires invest in clean energy projects and infrastructure more than triple what was planned over the next decade& rdquor ;, he pointed

“About 70% of that additional spending should be in emerging and developing economies, where funding is scarce and capital is still up to seven times more expensive than in advanced economies,” added Birol.

Insufficient investment is contributing to uncertainty about the future, underlines the IEA. Spending on oil and natural gas has been reduced by the price collapses in 2014-15 and 2020. As a result, everything indicates that demand will stagnate, or even fall. But at the same time, spending on clean energy transitions is “far below what would be required to meet future needs in a sustainable way”.

“There is imminent risk of further turbulence in global energy markets«, Alerted Birol. “We are not investing enough to meet future energy needs and uncertainties are heralding a volatile period ahead. The way to address this mismatch is clear: a big boost in investment in clean energy, in all technologies and all markets. But this must happen quickly & rdquor ;, indicated the executive director of the IEA.

Huge economic opportunities

The report highlights that the additional investment required to reach net zero by 2050 is less expensive than it appears. More than 40% of the required emission reductions would come from measures that pay for themselvessuch as improving efficiency, limiting gas leaks, or installing wind or solar power in places where they are now the most competitive electricity generation technologies.

In addition, investments in clean and renewable energies also create huge economic opportunities. Very profitable. “The successful pursuit of net zero would create a market for wind turbines, solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, electrolysers and fuel cells of more than a trillion dollars a year by 2050, comparable in size to the current market for oil & rdquor ;, Agency highlights.

Even in a much more electrified energy system, fuel suppliers would have great opportunities to produce and distribute low-carbon gases.

The announced pledges scenario reveals that clean energy and related sectors would employ 13 million workers by 2030, while that number doubles under the net zero emissions scenario by 2050.

One final statement from the IEA: “Clean energy transitions can offer consumers some refuge from oil and gas price shocks.

Reference report: https://iea.blob.core.windows.net/assets/ed3b983c-e2c9-401c-8633-749c3fefb375/WorldEnergyOutlook2021.pdf

