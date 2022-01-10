01/10/2022 at 00:44 CET

.

Los Angeles Clippers ended their three-game losing streak with a clear victory over the Atlanta hawks (106-93) and with a Serge Ibaka who signed a very good and effective performance coming off the bench.

The Spanish pivot got 16 points (7 of 8 shooting, 2 of 3 triples), 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in 21 minutes for the Angels.

Ibaka was the Clippers’ second leading scorer behind a great Amir Coffey (21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists).

Seven players scored 10 or more points in a Clippers who went on to win by 19 in the fourth quarter.

Although they still miss Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers have recently recovered troops – like Ivica Zubac and Nico Batum- and, despite the fact that the results are not yet fully consistent, their rotation is becoming more and more recognizable.

For its part, Some rather disappointing Hawks leave Los Angeles vacuum after having also lost on Friday to the Lakers (134-118).

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, with 19 points per head, led the Atlanta team, who only scored 26.9% of his triples and clearly lost the rebound battle (39 to 53 for the Clippers).

Coffey asks for passage

As if they had a hard time facing a game that was played at noon on a Sunday, the two teams came together on a poor 6 of 20 shooting for a cold start to the match (5-11 with 7.01 on the clock).

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s finesse stood out with 7 points for the Hawks, who also benefited from Marcus Morris’s early second foul on the Clippers.

But nevertheless, Angelenos took refuge in the hit from the perimeter to turn the score with two triples from Amir Coffey (10 points without failure in the first set) and one more from Nico Batum (22-19 with 2.15 left).

Serge Ibaka with a triple more underpinned the reaction of the Clippers, who finished the first quarter ahead (31-23) with a 5 of 9 on triples against the poor 1 of 7 of the Hawks.

Coffey and Ibaka continued with his particular outdoor shooting party in the second room, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter pulled the Atlanta team to reduce the difference (39-35 with 6.30 left).

Although it was difficult for him to find his rhythm, Trae Young went from less to more in the first part (11 points with 5 of 13 in shots), but the success of Coffey (16 points with 6 of 7 in attempts) and the weight of Ivica Zubac in the inside game (8 points and 9 rebounds) tipped the balance on the side of the local (59-53).

Young stretched out at the restart hunting down shots on his own or assisting teammates like the inspired Bogdanovic.

However, a surprising Coffey came back still hungry from the locker room and stopped the Hawks’ intentions (70-63 in the absence of 7.10).

Too John Collins tried to redeem himself in Atlanta after a bad first half (only 1 point), but Reggie Jackson and Nico Batum exploited on the counterattack the clear fragility of the Hakws in defense (78-67 with 4.17 to be played).

Two dunks practically followed by Serge Ibaka and Terance Mann they were enough for the Clippers to subdue a scattered Hawks who could not find the weapons to orchestrate a comeback (86-73).

Without being able to raise your defensive demand, the Hawks got carried away by a basket trade That didn’t bother the Clippers too much (92-82 with 8.20 to go).

Two baskets in a row by a very intense and effective Ibaka widened the difference (96-82 in the absence of 7.11).

No hint of reaction from the visitors, an acrobatic and colorful basket by Eric Bledsoe (102-86 with 3.55 on the clock) closed the game without major problems for the Clippers.