11/28/2021 at 02:06 CET

The 2021 Club World Cup has already defined all its participants after the victory of Palmeiras, in the Copa Libertadores 2021. The tournament organized by FIFA will be played, in this edition, in the United Arab Emirates and its final dates have not yet been defined, which will be announced on Monday when the draw takes place of the tournament.

The seven participating teams are: Chelsea (champion of the 2020/21 Champions League), Palmeiras (champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021), Monterrey (champion of the Concacaf Champions League 2021), Al-Ahly (champion of the African Champions League ), Al-Hilal (2021 Asian Champions League champion), Auckland City (OFC nominated) and Al-Jazira (2020-21 Arab Gulf League champion).

This will be the last edition of the Mundialito with the same format that it has had since 2005. There will be a first tie between the representative of Oceania and the local team. In the quarterfinals, representatives of Concacaf, Asia and Africa will enter. The European and South American champions will only play the semifinals.

In the last edition, played in February, Bayern were proclaimed champions by defeating (1-0) in the final Tigres, from Mexico, and signed the perfect season, with six titles won out of six disputed, equaling Guardiola’s sextete at Barça.

Palmeiras, who will participate for the second time in a row, ended up losing in the semifinals against Tigres (0-1) with a bit of French Gignac.