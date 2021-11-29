11/29/2021 at 10:40 CET

The Club World Cup 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from February 3 to 12, 2022, as decided by the FIFA bureau, hours before the draw takes place in Zurich.

Teams Al Hilal (KSA, winner of the Asian Champions League); Al Ahly (EGY, winner of the African Champions League); Monterrey (MEX, winner of the Concacaf Champions League); Palmeiras (BRA, winner of the Copa Libertadores); Auckland City (NZL, elected by the OFC Executive for the cancellation of the Champions of Oceania by the covid); Chelsea (ING, winner of the European Champions League); and Al Jazira (UAE, winner of the Arab Gulf League).

The pairings giveaway It will take place this afternoon from 17.00 CET.

FIFA has also confirmed the format, dates and procedure for the draw for the Confederation of Oceania’s preliminary competition for the 2022 World Cup, in which nine teams will participate after the withdrawal of American Samoa and Samoa.

The format of the qualifying phase provides for a mini-tournament between eight teams, made up of a group phase, two semi-finals and a final. In addition, to obtain the right to participate in it, a single previous meeting between the two worst-placed teams in the world ranking will be played.

All matches will take place in Qatar, in March 2022. The winner will face in one of the intercontinental play-offs the fourth of Conmebol in June 2022.

This same Monday the draw will also take place to distribute the eight teams into two groups.

The Oceania competition, which since the end of 2019 has not been able to have national team competitions as a result of the pandemic due to current travel and quarantine restrictions, will be held from March 14 to 30, 2022 to guarantee a minimum of two days off between matches and before the first match as a consequence of the long displacement that the teams will have to make.